Medics and police met the Boeing 737 as it made an emergency landing on the Spanish mainland.

A Ryanair flight full of holidaymakers travelling from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to Tenerife had to be diverted to Spain after a disruptive passenger sparked trouble on board.

The pilot of the Boeing 737 performed a midair u-turn en route to the Canary Islands and landed at Santiago–Rosalía de Castro Airport, in Galicia, Spain, where the flight was met by police and medics.

Spanish air traffic controllers said the crew of flight FR4346, which took off from Liverpool airport at 3:50pm on Thursday, raised concerns about the troublesome passenger and were advised to make an emergency landing.

The engine of a Ryanair aeroplane is seen as it waits for take off at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, | AFP via Getty Images

The controllers confirmed: "The crew of a flight from Liverpool to Tenerife south have contacted us about a conflictive passenger on board and have had to divert to Santiago de Compostela."