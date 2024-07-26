Sacre bleu! France tops list of countries for accidents involving UK motorists

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the summer holidays approaching, Admiral Car Insurance is warning holidaymakers to take care when driving their vehicles abroad, as claims data reveals that nearly half (45%) of accidents involving UK drivers happen during July, August and September.

Admiral’s data shows the peak for car accidents involving UK motorists driving their own vehicles abroad is in August, when one in five (20%) occur, followed by July (13%) and September (12%). Since 2022, August has consistently seen the most accidents.

In the last two years, Admiral has registered more than 3,500 claims from customers who have been involved in an accident while driving their own car abroad.

The types of accidents vary, but the most common claims involve British drivers hitting objects or property accounting for 10% of all overseas claims Admiral receives.

France tops the table of the countries with the most accidents abroad, accounting for two in five (39%) of Admiral’s claims, followed by the Republic of Ireland and Spain, both at one in 10 (9%). All three of these destinations feature in YouGov’s top 10 most common holiday destinations for Brits in 20241, which includes multiple destinations across Europe where holidaymakers may plan to take their vehicles.

Top 5 destinations for car accident claims 2022-2024

1 France

2 Spain

3 Italy

4 Germany

5 Poland

The claims data produced by Admiral reveals the most common vehicles to be involved in an accident abroad, with drivers of Volkswagens making the most claims at 11% of all claims, closely followed by Mercedes and BMW drivers, both at 10%.

Top 5 car makes involved in overseas claims 2022-2024

1 Volkswagen

2 Mercedes

3 BMW

4 Audi

5 Ford

Adam Gavin, Head of Motor Claims at Admiral Insurance, says: “As mainland Europe is easily accessible for British travellers hoping for warm weather and hiring a car abroad costs as much as £55 a day2, it’s no surprise that many people choose to take their own vehicles on holiday every year. We’ve seen that France is a particular hotspot for car accidents, likely because holidaymakers will be driving through to access other countries and it could be their first experience of driving on the right hand side. It’s easy to become confused by different driving laws, unfamiliar road layouts and signs in foreign languages, which can land drivers in trouble.

“Being prepared before setting off is the best way to ensure your holiday runs smoothly - and hopefully without any accidents. This includes planning your routes, revising local driving rules, requirements and customs, packing all the correct documentation, and ensuring you’re properly covered, just in case. It can take time getting used to driving on the other side of the road, and it’s important to focus and to remain calm. Be particularly careful on narrow roads, roundabouts and when overtaking, and always give yourself plenty of space between you and other drivers.

“We want everyone to be safe on the road, but accidents do happen, so we’ve shared ourguidance on what to do if you do have a collision while driving in a foreign country.”

Pre-travel precautions

1. Pack your documentation

Take your documentation including your certificate of motor insurance, driving licence (including the paper part) and the vehicle registration document abroad with you.

2. Don’t forget your accident form

Take a copy of the Agreed Statement of Facts on Motor Vehicle Accident with you (a European accident form which goes by different names in different countries). You can find a copy of this in English atcartraveldocs.com.

3. Save your insurance details

Ensure you save the contact details for your insurance company on your phone. Admiral’s number, if calling from abroad, is +44 29 2060 1294.

4. Check your cover

Make sure you have sufficient travel insurance for you and your family as most motor insurance policies will only cover the car and not cover you or your luggage. If you are travelling through multiple countries, notify your travel insurer to ensure you’re fully covered for all the countries you will be driving in.

5. Make sure your MOT is up to date

Make sure your vehicle is roadworthy and if applicable, has a current MOT certificate.

In the event of an accident

1. Check your surroundings

If you are involved in an accident, make a note of where the accident happened, including the date and time. Use your smartphone to see the exact location and take a screenshot.

2. Collect photographic evidence

Take pictures of the accident at a safe distance and take photos of the vehicles involved; make sure you have a good photo of the registration number on the front and back of all vehicles.

3. Take your witnesses’ details

Take all witness details, names, addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses.

4. Know what you’re signing

Don’t sign anything unless you understand what it is you are signing. In European countries, you will be presented with the Agreed Statement of Facts on Motor Vehicle Accident. If you are involved in an incident with another driver they will present you with the form, it is split into two sections and each driver involved is expected to complete it with their version of events. The English language version you take with you is for translation purposes only, it will help you understand each section of the form the other driver will give you.

5. Recovering your car

Call your insurer to discuss recovery, but if the local authority take the vehicle, get their address and contact details and make sure you know where they are taking your car.

6. Stay safe and remain calm