Sani Resort, Greece: A sanctuary dedicated to unforgettable experiences, launches new teen initiative for 2025, and offers free stays for up to one teen

Sani Resort welcomes grown up families and encourages teenagers to make the most of their holidays in a fun and active way.

Sani Resort, the world’s leading Luxury & Beach Resort, has announced a new special offer launching specifically for teens this season. Sani Resort's prime location in a 1,000-acre ecological reserve provides an idyllic setting for active and independent teens seeking immersive experiences. From the outdoor Bear Grylls Survival Academy and Treetop Zip-line Adventures to thrilling watersports, and the pump track, Sani Resort invites grown-up families to make the most of their holiday this year. The new special offer means that one teen can stay for free, the perfect chance to experience the range of activities and luxury, spacious accommodation the resort has to offer.

Teen-Tailored Activities

Whether sports, adventure or music, Sani has a wide variety of experiences for teens to enjoy. Sani’s impressive portfolio of tailored activities spans the Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre, Chelsea Football Club Academy, Bear Grylls Survival Academy, Treetop Adventure Park, forest biking, pump track, scuba diving and a range of watersports. Encouraging teens to get outdoors, learn new skills and make the most of their holiday. Sani was the first luxury Mediterranean resort to open the Bear Grylls Survival Academy which teaches teens survival techniques and how to build shelters. Making the most of its prime position within the luscious ecological reserve, the academy also includes activities on camouflage and concealment, navigation and raft building.

For those wanting to hone their cycling skills, teens can grab a bike from the KTM certified bike club and explore the incredible cycle routes across the resort and through the surrounding forest. The unique experiences are curated by one of the top names in the world of cycling with mountain bikes, fat bikes, e-bikes and even Go-Pro cameras on offer to capture lasting memories of their trip. Thrill-seekers can take to new heights with Sani’s Treetop Adventure, swinging from ropes and whizzing down ziplines.

For budding sea adventurers, there are plenty of watersports on offer. The Mediterranean Sea is the perfect playground for windsurfing, kayaking, waterskiing and parasailing, open to all ages and abilities including beginners. For teens looking to dive a bit deeper, Sani offers snorkelling trips and a PADI authorised Sani Scuba Diving Academy.

Ozone Teen Club

The Ozone Teen Club is not like other teen clubs and is certainly not one to miss out on. This clubhouse is exclusively for teens and is a place to enjoy fun activities and a sense of independence. Positioned in the heart of the buzzy Sani Marina, teens can opt to take some time out and mingle with other guests their age or get stuck into activities including console gaming, tournaments and movie nights. The club is well equipped with its own snack bar, table football, snooker and DJ sets for hours of entertainment.

Luxury Accommodation Offerings

There is a range of freshly designed, three bedroom & two bedroom family suites across the five hotels in the resort, each finished with curated touches and tasteful elegance designed for comfort and privacy for each guest. Families can choose from grand balconies, private gardens and seafront pools offering plenty of space for energetic teens and parents alike. The designs take inspiration from the region’s natural colour palette and echo the beauty of the Greek landscape, with organic textures and natural tones throughout.

Sani’s New Teen Special Offer: All kids under 12 stay free + up to one teen stays for free throughout the 2025 season (the offer applies on selected properties, on selected room types).