Sani Resort, Greece: A sanctuary full of stories and experiences, unveils expansion and renovation plans for 2025

Sani Marina, Sani Asterias View

Sani Resort, the world’s leading luxury destination, is set for a spectacular transformation to be unveiled in summer 2025 with an exciting expansion that redefines its iconic offering.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests will experience an all-new unified promenade, seamlessly connecting the resort’s natural wonders, alongside the remarkable expansion of Sani Asterias and the stunning renovation of Sani Club. Adding to the excitement, a brand-new restaurant, AVLI, and an exclusive ‘Little Guests’ Supper Club will debut, enhancing the resort’s world-class dining scene. Meanwhile, the much-loved Sani Gourmet and Sani Festival return in July and August with star-studded line-ups. The resort will welcome guests from 10th April until 10th November 2025, offering the opportunity to explore its breathtaking landscapes of pristine shoreline, lush pine forest, and thriving wetlands.

A New Era for Sani Resort: Uninterrupted Coastline

The area between Sani Dunes and Sani Club will undergo significant development to create a unified resort within a secluded bay along Sani’s uninterrupted seven kilometers coastline. This ambitious expansion will offer guests exclusive settings with breathtaking views of Mount Olympus, Cape Sani, and the Aegean. A newly designed promenade, purpose-built for buggy cars, will seamlessly connect Sani Club to Sani Beach and the rest of the resort's facilities from June 2025. This transformation will enhance the beach access from Sani Club and reimagine the beach areas with increased space and luxurious beachfront facilities nestled harmoniously within the natural environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it unites Sani Club with Sani Marina and Bousoulas Beach, the new pathways will create a secluded stretch of uninterrupted coastline. The new design will elevate the guest experience with thoughtfully reimagined beach areas, a new dining venue and improved connectivity across the resort. Guests will enjoy reduced transfer times and new pathways to explore the stunning surroundings in Sani’s three natural worlds. With sustainability at the forefront, Sani has ensured sensitivity to the natural environment, reinforcing the resort’s commitment to preserving its unique setting.

Timeless Elegance, Reimagined: Newly Designed All-Suite Sani Asterias Refurbishment

Sani Asterias is continuing the next phase of its transformative journey with an extensive renovation set to elevate the guest experience at the most exclusive hotel at the resort. The immaculately redesigned hotel is continuing its residential concept introduced in 2024 and will unveil an array of luxurious upgrades in time for the summer season, bringing the all-suite hotel concept to fruition. The marina-front junior suites will be reimagined as elegant one-bedroom residences, while the three-bedroom garden view deluxe family suites with private pool will become grand three-bedroom residences. Enhancements extend to accommodations near the main building, including the introduction of two-bedroom residences with private gardens or balconies. Additionally, the property is expanding with seven new three-bedroom grand residences featuring private pools and stunning marina views. With the highest level of attention to detail, the renovations will suit the most discerning guests looking for the ultimate in luxury and sophistication.

Embracing Seclusion: The Renovated Sani Club

Nestled among lush Mediterranean gardens and rolling hills, Sani Club will enter a transformative new chapter, set to debut in 2025. A scenic promenade will seamlessly connect Sani Club to the rest of the resort for the first time, inviting guests to explore a charming route through herbal gardens, winding past Sani Dunes, the Marina, Porto Sani, and the newly renovated Sani Asterias, all the way to Sani Beach. Complementing this enhanced accessibility, Sani Club will undergo a two-phase refurbishment that reimagines all rooms and suites in 2025. Each suite will reflect the soothing palette of nature, creating a sanctuary where families can relax and reconnect amidst the soothing sounds of rustling leaves and distant waves. The upgraded public areas will provide a serene setting for magical moments and allow for leisurely strolls through fragrant gardens throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing inspiration from the surrounding natural beauty, the redesign will feature soft, organic textures, sloped terraces adorned with lavender and olive trees, and rustic stone accents that blend harmoniously with breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea. Combining seclusion, elegance, and family-friendly experiences, Sani Club’s transformation promises a sanctuary of unparalleled tranquility where every detail celebrates the splendour of nature that surrounds Sani.

New Culinary Offerings: New Restaurant AVLI and Little Guests Supper Clubs

Sani Resort will be introducing a brand-new restaurant in 2025, promising to elevate both dining and family experiences. The beloved former Tomata restaurant at Sani Marina will be reimagined as AVLI, set to open on April 17, 2025. This new concept celebrates Greek culinary heritage with a focus on seafood elevated cuisine, fresh local ingredients and a menu of sharing plates and bites with a contemporary twist. AVLI will embody the warmth of traditional family meals, blending authenticity with sophistication to create an unforgettable dining experience.

Sani Resort continues to introduce innovative culinary concepts for its Little Guests, and 2025 will see the introduction of the ‘Little Guest Supper Club’, bringing kids together to enjoy a dinner party experience in the wonders of Sani’s surroundings. Ensuring that parents can enjoy a peaceful evening while children aged 4 to 11 delight in a supervised buffet dinner and engaging activities, Sani’s team will create an unforgettable evening. Available at just €30 for three hours, this bookable service offers a perfect balance of relaxation and fun for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sani Gourmet: A Renewed Culinary Series- July and August 2025

Sani Gourmet will return in 2025 with Michelin Starred Chefs, offering exquisite culinary long weekends this summer. Some of the world’s most prestigious Chefs will be joining Sani Gourmet this 2025 season for a gastronomic journey at some of Sani Resort’s spectacular restaurants. Set against the backdrop of beautiful Halkidiki, guests can enjoy carefully curated five-course dinners, paired with fine wines, overlooking the Aegean Sea, or revel in the bustle of marina life. Participating chefs will be revealed soon.

Sani Festival - July-August 2025

Awarded as the world’s Leading Cultural destination by World Travel Awards, Sani Resort continues to raise the bar, bringing some of the most current, up and coming and leading performers in the world to the Sani stage in 2025. As the largest privately-organised festival in Greece, Sani Festival will once again be the centre of the global music scene for the summer. Last year, the much-loved Sani Festival honoured the history of the annual event, with performances from Sir Tom Jones, Placido Domingo, Emeli Sandé. Set atop Sani Hill, against the dramatic backdrop of a Byzantine tower and the Aegean Sea, the Sani Festival invites all guests to take joy in masterful music performances and an enchanting atmosphere for set weekends throughout summer. Sani Resort will announce its programme for the 2025 edition soon - watch this space.