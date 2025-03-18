Sani Resort, in Greece, announces elegant renovations to Sani Club, a brand new Beach Club and the opening of a seamless promenade

Sani Club Aerial

The world’s leading luxury destination is set for an exciting transformation of its most secluded hotel, Sani Club, in summer 2025, unveiling a unified promenade that enhances connectivity across the resort, room renovations and a brand new Beach Club

Surrounded by lush scenery and ancient olive groves, Sani Club is delighted to announce a series of extensive renovations this Spring.

Located at the far end of, Sani Resort, in Halkidiki, Greece, this serene retreat provides a sense of exclusivity and total immersion in nature, making it a haven for wildlife lovers and those seeking peace and privacy. With its unparalleled views of the glistening Aegean and Mount Olympus, the hotel is entering a new phase of luxury with seamless upgrades, enhancing every moment of the guest experience.

Sani Club Promenade

Sani Club Interior

For the first time, Sani Club will be connected to the rest of the resort via a picturesque promenade, winding through the heart of the resort and meandering amidst fragrant herbal gardens. The promenade will pass through Sani Dunes, the vibrant Marina, and Porto Sani, weaving behind the newly reimagined Sani Asterias and extending all the way to the golden shores of Sani Beach. Enhancing accessibility while embracing the resort’s breathtaking landscapes, this elegant new connection invites guests to explore Sani’s abundant offerings, with uninterrupted views across the shimmering Aegean Sea.

Sani Club Renovations

As part of their renovation plans, Sani Club will see a two-phase refurbishment, starting with the revitalisation of the interiors, followed by the enhancement of the outdoor spaces.

The accommodation’s transformation will be completed by April 2025, with designs taking inspiration from the region's natural colour palette and echoing the beauty of the Greek landscape. The re-design will create an inviting atmosphere that blends harmoniously with the surrounding environment and infuse the organic textures and tones to echo nature’s tranquility.

The suites will perfectly reflect the outdoor serenity, creating a sanctuary where families can relax and reconnect amidst the soothing sounds of rustling leaves and distant waves. Every detail, from the carefully selected materials to the refined finishes, has been designed to uphold the highest standards and encourage guests to escape to their own private paradise.

Featuring sloped terraces adorned with lavender and olive trees, and rustic stone accents, the space will create an idyllic setting with panoramic ocean views offering the perfect backdrop to this revitalised space. At Sani Club, every detail tells a story of nature and nurture, and this renovation will bring a renewed ambiance of comfort and elegance.

Sani Club’s New Beach pop-up ‘Anemos’

In 2025, Sani Resort unveils a new tranquil beach, seamlessly connecting Sani Dunes and Sani Club. This serene, all-day haven invites guests to embrace effortless seaside living, where golden sands meet breathtaking views of Mount Olympus. Designed for both resort guests and external visitors, Anemos Beach offers a relaxed escape, complete with elegantly positioned sunbeds and umbrellas for uninterrupted moments of bliss.

Two food trucks will serve fresh, locally inspired Greek flavors and refreshing beverages, creating the perfect setting for laid-back indulgence by the sea. A true sanctuary of simplicity and comfort, Anemos Beach captures the essence of Sani’s signature elegance in a stunning coastal setting.