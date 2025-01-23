Saudi Arabia travel: Top tips for foodies to explore Riyadh’s coffee culture and best cafes

coffiee

Learn about the coffee culture in Riyadh and explore the best cafes during your stay in KSA.

Riyadh is Saudi Arabia's growing capital. As its coffee culture is evolving, that is why it is becoming a hub for coffee lovers. Coffee shops are spread everywhere in the city packed with people. Even the drive-throughs are never empty.

In the past few years, the city of Riyadh has seen a clear move towards the love for coffee. Multiple cafes now deal in various coffee flavours, from traditional Arabic Coffee and Kehwa to modern-day espresso and mocha shots. Hence if you plan to perform Umrah this year in September, make sure to add a visit to Riyadh to your September Umrah Packages to get the taste of its best coffee.

No matter if you are a coffee lover or just an ardent history explorer, Riyadh has much to reveal in terms of its scenic coffee culture and best coffee shops. This blog will delve into learning about the breathtaking coffee culture and hotspots for coffee lovers in Riyadh.

Birth of Coffee Culture in Saudi Arabia

Before going into minute details of the best coffee shops in Riyadh, it is vital to look a bit into the genesis of coffee culture in the country. Coffee has always been part and parcel of Saudi culture. It is the main element of hospitality in Saudi homes. The traditional Arabic drink is called Kehwa or Gehwa and is served upon the arrival of the guests.

This traditional Arabic coffee takes special flavours like cardamom and saffron in its brewing. Water is put up on the stove in a kettle and when it warms, these spices are added. As the water boils, it spreads the essence in the whole house and also sneaks out of the windows to let neighbours know that guests are coming.

These spices enhance the taste of the Kehwa and extend a warm and pleasing feel to the visitors. Moreover, in Arabic culture, this classic Kehwa is served in small cups. These little cups are another speciality of the tradition. Along with the Kehwa, special dates and sweets are also presented. It is a long-ago practice of serving the callers this way. From here, with the process of brewing special spices, modern-day coffee has come into existence.

Best Spots to Enjoy Traditional Arabic Coffee in Riyadh

Al Massa Cafe

The largest cafe in the world, Al Massa is located opposite the popular Kingdom Tower in Riyadh. It holds the Guinness World Record for serving as the biggest coffee cafe with around 1050 seats. It provides a variety of traditional Arabic coffee by mixing multiple local spices in different flavours. This cafe also serves different types of dates along with small coffee-filled cups to enhance the feel.

The guests can enjoy their traditional coffee in a modern setting and enjoy views of Kingdom Tower alone or with their loved ones.

Qahwah House

The most famous Yemini coffee chain, the Qahwah House, blends traditional Arabic spices and modern brewing techniques to provide premium Arabic traditional coffee to its visitors. The coffee beans come directly from an eight-generation family-owned farm and are brewed into coffee cups with unique flavours and aromas.

The interior of Qahwah House provides a relaxing environment with Arabic music on the tape to mesmerise the visitors. Guests can enjoy their coffee sips in a cosy and warm ambience to refresh their mood.

Top Modern Coffee Cafes in Riyadh

Cafe Bateel

In Riyadh, cafes not only serve finely brewed coffee but also provide a space to hold get-togethers with friends, arrange office coffee trips, attend online meetings, and read your favourite book.

Such a sort of cafe is Cafe Bateel. It has various branches in Riyadh. It also serves the top breakfast in the town. Its gourmet coffee, fresh cookies, and classy interior make it the best choice for everyone. Its hot-selling sweet item is the cheese croissant. Coffee lovers love to enjoy it with their dark mocha.

Urth Cafe

This cosy and trendy cafe lies on Muhammad Bin Abdul Aziz Road in Riyadh and is the “catching a breath” spot for many travellers. It is the branch of Jeddah Cafe and presents various flavours of Coffee with traditional Arabic touch. People like its Cappuccino a lot.In addition, Urth café is a favourable place to have tasty sandwiches with best-loved coffee. Hence, it stands as the best cafe to serve quality coffee with a memorable experience.

Global Coffee Chains in Riyadh

Starbucks

Starbucks has opened up its multiple branches in Riyadh. It mixes its American flavours with traditional Arabic spices to give a rich feel to its guests. Since Starbucks opened in Riyadh, many people have rushed to taste its pastries, mocha and latte coffee flavours in Arabic aesthetics.

Moreover, to meet the interests of Saudi citizens, Starbucks has introduced a special coffee flavour named Arabic coffee latte. This is the best cafe for anyone who likes to taste new flavours and explore new places to relax.

Dunkin Donuts

As the name suggests, Dunkin Donuts provide the best quality donuts in Riyadh. Its branches are everywhere in Riyadh just like Starbucks. When it comes to tasting its coffee, it is of premium quality.

It is a great spot for all coffee lovers who are fans of donuts. The interior of this cafe is one of a kind. Its orange decor with hues of pink feels pleasing to the eyes and hence functions as the best sitting to enjoy its fancy donuts.

Final Thoughts

The coffee culture in Riyadh has a long history of its origin. It is the best place to explore the diverse coffee culture and feel the essence of the coffee bean aroma. The coffee shops are the best spots to enjoy a coffee with a special friend or read a book in their cosy atmosphere.The vibes of these shops are sensually connecting and immerse the visitor in their charm. Therefore, do not miss out on these visually appealing shops during your stay in Riyadh with September Umrah Packages.