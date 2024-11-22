Save on travel to Spain with Paradores Black Friday deals

Your World logo (1) | Your World logo (1)

Paradores are offering some fantastic deals this Black Friday, meaning travellers can receive up to 25% off its new gift boxes.

Each gift box bears the colour and name of a precious stone: amber, cobalt, ruby, jade and agate, with a new, elegant design making them the perfect present. The gift boxes also include a map with every Parador marked out, plus a passport for customers to stamp as a special collector's item. Each gift box package is valid for two people*, ideal for couples or friends looking to take a trip together.

The following gift boxes vary from 90 to 367.50 euros and will be available to purchase from 22-29 November:

JADE: Save 25% on a two-night stay with breakfast and lunch or dinner

For example, save £67: £201 for two nights at the 4* ancient Parador de Jarandilla de la Vera - getaway castle of Carlos V - in Cáceres

This package includes:

Two consecutive nights stay in a double room

Breakfast buffet

Lunch or dinner consisting of a starter, main and dessert of choice from the menu**, bread and olive oil, a bottle of wine from “Paradores Selection” for two people to share or a beer or soft drink, natural filtered water and a coffee or infusion per person

RUBY: Save 20% on two nights with breakfast

For example, save £68: £203 for two nights with breakfast at the scenic 3* Parador de Bielsa, in the Pyrenees

This package includes:

Two consecutive nights stay in a double room

Breakfast buffet

AGATE: Save 10% on a one night stay with breakfast and lunch or dinner

For example, save £34: £102 for one night with breakfast at the 4* Parador de Toledo, a special viewpoint in the Imperial City

This package includes:

One night stay in a double room

Breakfast buffet

Lunch or dinner consisting of a starter, main and desert of your choice from the menu**, bread, a bottle of wine from “Paradores Selection” for two people to share or a beer or soft drink, natural filtered water and a coffee or infusion per person

COBALT: Save 10% on a one-night stay with breakfast

This package includes:

One night stay in a double room

Breakfast buffet

AGATE: Save 10% on a lunch or dinner for two

This package includes:

Lunch or dinner consisting of a starter, main and dessert of choice from the menu**, bread, a bottle of wine from “Paradores Selection” for two people to share or a beer or soft drink, natural filtered water and a coffee or infusion per person

The new Gift Boxes are also available in a digital format for those wanting a more sustainable option. All packages are valid for two people..***

As an extra feel-good offer, anyone who purchases a Gift Box during the Black Friday campaign will receive a 25% discount on the Parador rate for as many stays as they would like during the months of January and February 2025 and in all Paradores.

Packages can be purchased at www.parador.es

Established in 1928, Paradores is a network of Spanish state-run hotels found in some of the most beautiful settings on the Iberian Peninsula spanning converted monasteries, Manor Houses, Moorish castles, luxurious resorts as well as some exceptional modern properties.

Paradores is committed to providing travellers with the opportunity to explore top cities, regional gems and experience nature while discovering the absolute best in Spanish culture, leisure activities, and gastronomy. Paradores is driven to protect the country’s historical and cultural assets, breathing new life into prestigious buildings, and putting lesser-known regions onto the map.