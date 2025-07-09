Save £75 On Prime Hotspots With Holiday Hypermarket
Running from 8th to 11th July, this Holiday Hypermarket exclusive promotion applies to holidays with a minimum spend of £1000. From the sun-drenched shores of the Balearics to the tropical vibes of Jamaica, customers can enjoy major savings on unforgettable breaks to some of the most popular summer destinations.
Eligible destinations include:
- Greece
- Balearic Islands
- Canary Islands
- Spain
- Cape Verde
- Mexico
- Dominican Republic
- Croatia
- Jamaica
“These are truly prime locations for summer travel – and now with an extra £75 off, they’re even more irresistible,” said a spokesperson for Holiday Hypermarket. “Whether you're craving culture, coastline, or Caribbean sunshine, this offer helps you make the most of your summer escape.”
Standout deals include:
All Inclusive Fuerteventura from £941 total - Staying at the Elba Lucia Sport and Suite Hotel, total package prices start at £1,016 (use code 75OFF on the travel options page). Price is based on 2 adults sharing a 1 bedroom apartment, on an all inclusive basis for 7 nights. Flying from Bristol on 23rd July. For more information visit holidayhypermarket.co.uk.
Free Kids Place Gran Canaria from £973 total - Staying at Revoli Playa Apartments, total package prices start at £1,049 (use code 75OFF on the travel options page). Price is based on 2 adults 1 child sharing a 1 bedroom apartment, on a self catering basis for 7 nights. Flying from London Stansted on 28th August. For more information visit holidyhypermarket.co.uk.
All Inclusive Five Star Cape Verde from £1,469 total - Staying at RIU Cabo Verde, total package prices start at £1,544 (use code 75OFF on the travel options page). Price is based on 2 adults sharing a double room on an all inclusive basis for 7 nights. Flying from Bristol on 19th July. For more information visit holidayhypermarket.co.uk.