Save up to 30% on summer flights with these expert tips

Tell us your news

A travel expert has shared five key methods to help British holidaymakers pay less for flights this summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Ryan, owner and CRO of Ink Digital, which specialises in travel marketing, said travellers often make simple booking mistakes that cost them hundreds of extra pounds on their summer flights. “Many people don’t realise how much small decisions, like the day they fly or when they book, can really impact the final cost,” Ryan explains. “Just tweaking a few habits can save you hundreds.”

1. Avoid weekend flights

"The day of the week you fly can slash your costs dramatically," Ryan said. "Mid-week departures cost less than weekend flights, with Tuesday and Wednesday flights often cheaper by up to 30%."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is because most travellers heading off on holiday prefer to fly out on Fridays and return on Sundays or Mondays to maximise their holiday time,” Ryan explained. “That pushes up prices on those peak days whereas mid-week flights are less popular, meaning airlines often lower fares to fill empty seats.”

2. Book at least 10-12 weeks in advance

Ryan explained that booking timing matters more than most realise. "Airlines release their cheapest European seats about 10-12 weeks before departure. Many people book too early or too late and miss these lower fares."

The approach differs for longer trips, however. "For flights beyond Europe, book 5-6 months ahead to get the best deals," he added. “Long-haul routes tend to have fewer direct flights, less competition and higher overall demand, meaning the lowest fares get snapped up much earlier.”

Ryan also noted that early morning or late evening flights generally cost less. "The first flight of the day or the last one at night usually costs less than those at prime times, though they're less convenient."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For families with school-age children who must travel during peak periods, Ryan suggested looking at package holiday flight options. "Tour operators buy flight seats in bulk at discounted rates. Sometimes booking the flight through a package and not using the hotel works out cheaper than booking the flight alone."

3. Look at different comparison sites

Using flight comparison websites properly forms another part of Ryan's advice. "Don't settle for just one comparison site. Different platforms show different prices for the same flights, so check at least three before booking."

Each site has its own set of partnerships with airlines and booking agents, meaning some deals may appear on one and not another. Some even markup fares slightly or hide cheaper options in favour of preferred partners.

Ryan clarified, “proper use means doing more than just a quick Google search or checking a single site. Start with trusted sites like Skyscanner, Google Flights and Momondo, then cross-check with airline websites to confirm the lowest price.”

4. Fly from smaller airports

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His fourth tip focuses on departure airports. "Flying from smaller airports can cut your costs. Look at Liverpool instead of Manchester, or Luton instead of Heathrow. The savings often exceed the extra travel expenses."

“For example, a direct flight from Heathrow to Barcelona might cost £180, while a flight from Luton to the same destination on a budget airline could be as low as £65. Even after factoring in an extra £20 for a train ticket to Luton, you're still saving nearly £100.”

5. Use private browsing aka incognito mode

Ryan's final suggestion concerns browser settings. "Clear your cookies or use private browsing, such as incognito mode on Google. Some booking sites track your searches and may raise prices based on your repeated interest in specific routes."

Where offers the best prices?

When asked which destinations offer the best value this summer, Ryan pointed to Skyscanner’s 2025 flight data on the cheapest places for Brits to fly to. "Norway, Ireland, Italy, Belgium and Spain, among other destinations, continue to offer competitive prices for UK travellers, especially for mid-week flights outside school holidays."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Office for National Statistics, Spain remained the most visited country by UK residents with 15.6 million visits in 2022. France took second place with Italy and Greece following.

The Department for Transport recently noted the growing appetite for air travel, with passenger levels 7% higher in 2024 than the previous year based on Civil Aviation Authority records.

"Flight prices change constantly based on numerous factors, such as seat availability, time of booking and even your internet browsing habits," Ryan said. "The travellers who understand these patterns can find much cheaper options than those who don't."

This information was provided by https://ink-digital.co.uk/