Say Cheese: TUI BLUE puts kids in charge of the holiday pictures

Printed photos are key to unlocking lasting childhood memories, new study suggests. In response, TUI is partnering with memory expert and psychologist, Dr Tharaka Gunarathne, to launch its ‘Mini Memory Makers’ photography masterclasses at TUI BLUE kids clubs.

In an age dominated by digital screens, new research from TUI suggests that children who capture pictures and then engage with printed photos are more likely to retain positive memories into adulthood.

As a result, the leading package holiday company is launching 'Mini Memory Makers' photography masterclasses at selected TUI BLUE Kids Clubs this Easter. Little snappers aged 3-6 will be kitted out with cameras and put in charge of capturing the family photo album, shooting the quirky things they love. To make the memories last a lifetime they will also receive free prints of their ‘imperfect pictures’ when they get home.

The research shows the power printed images have to evoke positive memories, with 20% of adults admitting to looking through old pictures regularly, and nearly half (46%) aged 25-34 having recreated a favourite childhood photo with family and friends.

TUI puts kids in charge of snapping their own holiday pics as research reveals printed photos are the key to unlocking lasting childhood memories.

The study also shows that using a camera is a vanishing art, with over half of adults taking pictures solely on their smart phones for at least three years. This is despite the fact that 20% of us say smartphones make us feel less present on holiday, and 35% agreeing that scrolling through digital pictures makes snaps feel less special. In contrast, 63% of adults agree that printed photos hold more meaningful memories.

Clinical Psychiatrist and Memory Skills Expert, Dr Tharaka, is backing TUI's Mini Memory Makers initiative to encourage families to put kids in charge of the family photo albums and supercharge some of our most emotive childhood moments. "Memory is critical to how we learn about the world and navigate our way through it from the day we're born. On a practical level, it drives our basic functional capabilities, from learning to talk to avoiding things that may cause us harm. On an emotional level, positive memories can improve mental health, build resilience and buffer us against negative experiences.”

“Recalling happy childhood holidays can provide a sense of stability and grounding, and photo albums provide a trigger to transport us back to specific moments, helping to evoke the emotions we felt at that very point in time. When children are actively involved in a task, their brains are more engaged, leading to stronger neural connections and better memory formation. So, getting them to call the shots on the holiday photos could make the memories they are capturing far stronger, whether they’re budding photographers or their handiwork captures more than a few imperfections."

The study also shows that waiting to see printed holiday photos re-enforces our memories even more with 60% of adults recalling the excitement of waiting for pictures to be developed.

When it comes to the younger generation, 61% say letting children snap their own pictures makes the whole holiday experience more meaningful for them and an additional 60% believe children value holiday photos more when they’re involved in taking them, rather than just posing for them.

With 60% of adults already saying they let the kids get involved in taking holiday snaps, TUI BLUE is taking it to the next level by putting the children in charge. Picture of their favourite teddy on the sun lounger? Blurry shot of a beautiful flower? Or will it be dad buried in the sandy beach? For TUI’s Mini Memory Makers anything goes.

The photography masterclasses will be available at three TUI BLUE kids’ clubs over the easter holidays (TUI BLUE Orquidea and TUI BLUE Flamingo Beach in the Canary Islands, and the TUI BLUE Aeneas in Cyprus) for 3–6-year-olds to capture and keep their TUI holiday memories forever. All participating families will get to choose their favourite 24 memories captured by their Mini Memory Makers and get the printed pictures sent home free of charge courtesy of PhotoBox.

To learn more about TUI kids’ clubs visit https://www.tui.co.uk/holidays/tui-kids-clubs.