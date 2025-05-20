Say ‘I do’ overlooking Algarve’s top beach at Pine Cliffs Resort

Tabu Gardens, Pine Cliffs Resort

Pine Cliffs, a Luxury Collection Resort in the Algarve offers couples a dramatic setting for celebrating one of the most important days of their lives. Located on one of the Algarve’s most highly rated and scenic beaches, Praia da Falésia, couples can tie the knot with views over the ochre-coloured cliffs, wide sandy beach and emerald green water of the Atlantic Sea.

Destination Wedding Market Report 2025 conducted by Research and Markets highlights the global growth in recent years and according to the report, it will grow from $36.22 billion in 2024 to $47.69 billion in 2025. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to desire for unique experiences, increased affordability of travel, social media influence, rise in wedding tourism, cultural and interesting appeal.

Pine Cliffs, an award-winning resort, provides a refined and alluring lifestyle offering unique location venues, packages, and experiences to suit everyone.

Couples can reimagine their destination wedding as multi-day experiences where their guests can unwind, party and enjoy their time together. Whether they opt for a grand party in the ballroom, a peaceful ceremony in an intimate garden or a private celebration at one of the enchanting villas, this secluded haven in southern Portugal is the ideal setting for weddings accommodating from 50-200 guests.

Weddings at Pine Cliffs Resort

Tabu Garden is an intimate and private outdoor venue and is located at the top of the cliffs providing breath-taking and unobstructed views over the Atlantic Ocean. The garden is closed off for outside guests during the ceremony and reception allowing the wedding party full uninterrupted access to the area.

Lemon Square located between Pine Cliffs Hotel and the Ocean Suites, this is one of the resort's most iconic spaces. Dotted with Algarvian Lemon trees and a large square fountain at its centre, the venue is perfect for intimate day weddings.

Miramar offers one of the best views of the Resort, and this exclusive and romantic venue is perfect for an intimate service or dinners.

Maré beach bar and restaurant is located on the highly awarded *Falésia Beach. This casual, authentic and refined environment makes it the ideal venue for a wedding party. *For events planned on the beach, a special licence from the Maritime Authorities is required, starting at €1,500 / £1,265.

Salão Pinhal is the largest indoor venue at the Resort, and offers a 'blank canvas' space, making it perfect for tailored decoration and set ups.

Pine Cliffs offers specially curated packages, allowing for newlyweds to have the full wedding experience. These packages encompass the main services for a perfect day and additional services can be added accordingly, and include:

The Vintage Package is set in the Tabu Garden venue for the ceremony, cocktails, and dinner. This package leaves the decision-making to the couple, which means they can curate their own menu reflecting their special celebration, from selecting the perfect cocktails to the choice of dessert for dinner. Prices start from €257 / £216 per person

The Allure Package not only encompasses the customisation from the Vintage Package but also includes a Continental Breakfast in the room following the wedding day, Bridal Room access, and Pine Cliffs Premium Wine Selection during the wedding dinner. Prices start from €290 / £244 per person

For guests who never want the celebrations to end, Pine Cliffs provides Open Bar packages of alcoholic and soft drinks to last through the night. The Portuguese Midnight Supper packages are also available to extend the party offering Portuguese style canapes.

The Standard Open Bar package starts from €57/ £48 per person for two hours, the Premium Open Bar package starts from €72/ £60 per person for two hours, and items on the Midnight Supper menu start from €4/ £3 per person.

Couples can truly indulge at the award-winning Serenity – The Art of Well-Being Spa from a selection of treatments. For the ultimate couple’s spa experience, treatments can be performed in the Serenity Aurum Suite. A magnificent private suite for couples, including its own private treatment room, jacuzzi, experience shower and relaxation area. To complete the experience, a complimentary bottle of champagne is included.

Once couples have indulged in treatments, they also have complimentary access to the Thermal Oasis, a sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation complete with a hydrotherapy pool, sauna with Himalayan salt, experience showers, steam room, ice fountain, Kneipp therapy pool, herbal sauna, al fresco jacuzzi and spacious indoor and outdoor relaxation areas.

Guests can also enjoy the resort’s extensive leisure facilities including a nine-hole golf course and the Annabel Croft Tennis Academy; 8 swimming pools; 15 restaurants/bars; the Porto Pirata Kid’s Club; Serenity - The Art of Well Being, Style - Hairdresser & Barber Shop, ACTIVE health club, bootcamp and studio; numerous shops and boutiques.

For full wedding brochure see link HERE / Resort Images HERE and Wedding Images HERE