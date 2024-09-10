Searches for 'shoulder season travel” surge by 300% as Brits book getaways

44% of Brits have a shoulder season getaway booked! With many opting to take annual leave during this time thanks to flexibility with work, better weather and fewer crowds

Sunsail, a leader in yacht charter holidays, has conducted a report to find how Brits are shaping shoulder season travel, from what motivates them to favourable destinations and travel companions.

City breaks (44%), beach holidays (37%), and countryside retreats (29%) are the top three choices for Brits between September and October and early March to May.

One in five Brits are favouring luxury destinations like the Bahamas and Maldives during this period echoing reports that show “once in a lifetime” holidays are on the rise.

Adventure trips such as snorkelling and sailing are also popular amongst one in ten Brits as online searches for “adventure holidays in March” have shot up 400% in the last 12 months.

Online search interest for “Shoulder season travel” has risen by 300% in the past year alone.

It comes as online searches for “shoulder season travel” have surged by 300% in the last year, while “off-season Italy” has gone up by 100% in the same time. “Off-season Greece” has also seen a 50% spike in the last three months. On TikTok, the hashtag #OffSeasonTravel has also amassed 10.5 million combined views as many users search for inspiration for shoulder season trips.

Katrina Lawson, Head of Brand and Acquisition at Sunsail said “These findings reveal a significant shift in travel preferences across the UK, with shoulder season becoming a top choice for a diverse range of travellers.

“It's particularly fascinating to see how different demographics are embracing this trend— whether it’s those aged 45 and above opting for cultural and tranquil escapes or the younger generation seeking adventure and spontaneity.

“The growing appeal of off-peak travel lies not just in avoiding crowds and affordability but in the unique experiences that shoulder season offers, from switching off from everyday life to creating core memories and moments with loved ones in once-in-a-lifetime destinations.

“This trend is redefining the way we holiday, making travel more accessible, personalised, and enjoyable for everyone."

Among those aged 45-54, almost two-fifths (38%) have already planned their off-peak holidays. In fact, among those aged 55 and above, 36% have committed to shoulder season travel, appreciating the peacefulness it offers.

These findings show a positive preference for shoulder season travel across various demographics in the UK. Interestingly, those aged 18-34 are leading the charge, with over half already set to jet off.

Cultural tours have also struck a chord, especially among those aged 45-54, with 22% drawn to immersive travel experiences that delve into the history and heritage of destinations.

For most shoulder season travel is the perfect way to avoid the crowds—53% said this was their top reason for choosing off-peak travel. Some respondents specifically specified their main reason for shoulder season travel is because there are fewer kids during this time.

According to YouGov data, during peak season travel months June to July 2024, 44% of Brits said they’d taken no holiday. Mirroring these findings Sunsail has found almost a quarter (23%) of Brits choose to take annual leave during shoulder season as they find it’s more flexible with their work schedule.

Older adults, meanwhile, are more focused on enjoying a peaceful break, with 45% prioritising tranquillity. And don’t forget the perks of better weather and the chance to really switch off from daily life — both big draws for those planning their trips, as under a third of Brits (28%) value the opportunity to unwind without the pressures of everyday life. This echoes online search data that shows searches for “relaxing holiday destinations for couples” have gone up by 200% in the past year alone. This sentiment is particularly strong for women aged 35-44 where 48% choose shoulder season travel to switch off from everyday life.

Additionally, 45% of those aged 55+ appreciate the opportunity to explore destinations in a more authentic way, without the overwhelming presence of tourists. Weather, too, plays a role, with more than a quarter (26%) of Brits noting that shoulder season’s milder conditions make for a more pleasant holiday experience, this is especially true among those aged 55 and older.

Brits are gravitating towards shoulder season for its unique advantages and offerings. As luxury destinations and "once in a lifetime" trips gain popularity, it's clear that Brits are seeking out memorable and meaningful travel opportunities. This evolving landscape is redefining the way people approach holidays, making travel more accessible and tailored to individual preferences, offering a perfect blend of tranquillity, flexibility and unique experiences that cater to a wide range of travel preferences across the UK.