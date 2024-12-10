Secret spots and hidden delights: A foodie's guide to Rome

Pizzeria, Rome

Ranking the best neighbourhoods to visit in Rome for foodies

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Termini is the best neighbourhood in Rome for foodies, with a score of 75.11

Navona, Pantheon and Campo de' Fiori rank second, and Monti places third, with scores of 74.02 and 65.99, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa Borghese and Parioli are the worst neighbourhoods in Rome for foodies, with a score of 12.91

New research has identified which areas of Rome are the best destinations for travelling foodies, with Termini taking the top spot.

Travel experts Colosseum Tours & Tickets gathered data from TripAdvisor and Booking.com on various factors, including the number of pizzerias rated four or higher, the number of hotel options, and the number of vegan restaurants, to determine which areas of Rome are the best for foodies.

Termini ranked first with a final score of 75.11. Termini received its highest score of 10 for the number of hotel options, with 193, and the number of pizzerias rated four or higher in the area, with 65 in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Navona, Pantheon and Campo de' Fiori place second, scoring 74.02. These areas are a must-visit for those who love pasta, scoring 10 for the number of restaurants rated four or higher known for serving pasta, with 196. However, for those on a budget, these areas might be worth avoiding – placing lowest in the top ten for the average price of a 'good' restaurant, with a score of 2.3.

Third is Monti, receiving a score of 65.99. Another essential visit for those looking for an authentic Italian pizza; the area scored top marks for the number pizzerias rated four or higher, with 65 in total. Vaticano, Borgo and Prati place fourth, with an overall score of 61.13.

The areas scored highest for their 96 pizzerias, scoring 8.83, followed by a 6.36 score for their 118 vegan-friendly restaurants. Trastevere takes fifth place with a score of 54.88. The area scored well for all metrics relating to food, although it scored significantly low for the number of hotel options, with only 14 places to choose from.

Sixth is Nomentano, scoring 44.65. For those looking for good-quality authentic Italian food on a budget, look no further than Nomentano – while the area may not have dining options as other places, it scores 10 in terms of value, with an average of 1.83 ‘£’ signs on Tripadvisor (less £’s out of 5 signifies better value) for its restaurants on Tripadvisor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appio-Latino places seventh, receiving a score of 43.97. The highest scores in the area are for the number of pizzerias rated four or higher, and for value, receiving scores of 6 and 8.79, respectively.

Aurelio ranks eighth, with a score of 42.32. Much like Appio-Latino, Aurelio also received high scores for both the number of pizzerias rated for or higher, and value, with scores of 5.33 and 6.57, respectively. However, Aurelio scored much higher than the aforementioned for the number of hotel options, scoring 5.1, with 32 hotels in the area to choose from.

Ninth place is Trionfale, with a score of 39.09. Trionfale is a great destination for those seeking reasonably priced vegan food. The area scores well for both the number of vegan-friendly restaurants, and for value, with 3.07 and 6.11, respectively.

Rounding off the top ten is Aventino, scoring 33.88. Overall, Aventino received average scores across all metrics; however, it received the lowest score of 0 for the number of hotel options, with only ten to choose from in the whole neighbourhood.

The Top 10 Neighbourhoods for Foodies

1 Termini 75.11

2 Navona, Pantheon & Campo de' Fiori 74.02

3 Monti 65.99

4 Vaticano, Borgo & Prati 61.13

5 Trastevere 54.88

6 Nomentano 44.65

7 Appio-Latino 43.97

8 Aurelio 42.32

9 Trionfale 39.09

10 Aventino 33.88

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magdalena Petrusic, Travel Expert from Colosseum Tours & Tickets, said: "Rome's culinary landscape has always been vast and varied, and the data in this study certainly emphasises that. From charming trattorias near the Colosseum serving authentic Roman dishes like Carbonara and Cacio de Pepe, to the more modern Trastevere district, serving up more international fusions, there’s something to cater for all palettes.” This research was conducted by https://romecolosseumtickets.tours/