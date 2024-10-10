Seek solace in silence at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Unveiling a new ‘Silent Immersion Program’, InterContinental Maldives makes headway in offering quiet wellness packages.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resortis proud to unveil its latest wellness offering of Silent Immersion Packages, including a ‘Hermit’ package as well as a ‘Digital Detox’ package. Designed for those seeking solace and tranquility amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Raa Atoll, Maldives, these packages cater to guests looking to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with themselves for a more mindful experience. With many guests seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday-life, InterContinental Maldives is delighted to provide guests with a wellness journey unlike any other on offer, accompanied by Island Curators and Wellness Mentors. As wellness trends continue to evolve, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort remains at the forefront, offering innovative experiences to nurture the mind, body, and soul.

Sitting on the idyllic Southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and bordering a juvenile manta ray aggregation spot, the resort is perfectly situated for indulging in a silent retreat. As the first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, guests are truly spoiled with indulgent complimentary benefits alongside luxurious five-star Maldivian facilities such as overwater villas, an adults-only area, including pool and restaurant and a tranquil spa where guests can enjoy guided meditation and yoga sessions to support with mindfulness and recentering. With six restaurants and bars and 81 villas and residences, partaking guests have the luxury to choose their hideaway as well as exceptional food and beverage options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AVI Spa, the resort’s luxury wellness retreat, welcomes guests to their overwater sanctuary to enjoy signature treatments and wellness therapies, perfect for guests seeking peace and serenity. The resort’s wellness visiting practitioners program aims to provide guests a unique opportunity to practice yoga, learn meditation, experience sound healing and bodywork therapy, and much more, from wellness experts. They also offer coconut and mango body polishes, warm bamboo massages and a range of signature facials to help.

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort AVI Spa

Hermit Days Silent Immersion Package

The Hermit Days Silent Immersion begins from the moment of booking, where guests are invited to share their preferences and needs via a pre-arrival questionnaire. Designed to understand the guest’s requirements in more depth, the questionnaire will include information on mini bar preferences, dining times, when and how they want to be contacted by their Island Curator, who will be the main point of contact throughout the stay, as well as dietary requirements and length of the silent immersion period. Upon arrival, guests will be able to indulge in their specified number of days of complete privacy, with limited interaction with others. Guests will disembark the seaplane to find their villa equipped with customised amenities and snorkeling equipment, as well as all that is needed for their days on the island including extra towels, a customised minibar, and extra amenities. Exploring the magic of the Maldives from the comfort of their own villa has never been harmonious.

Guests can choose one of a number of items to signal their participation in the silent program and will communicate primarily through the e-Curator. For those gradually transitioning back into social interaction after a few days of complete social reclusion, the Silent Days Immersion provides a gentle re-entry into the outside world by providing information regarding the more peaceful areas of the resort to relax and unwind.

Designated meeting points and messaging box: Depending on the guests’ communication preferences, they can decide when they want to meet their curator, they can arrange a meeting point and time. For example, every day 12 pm guests can meet in a selection of areas to arrange activities, or if preferred a letterbox that can be put up in front of the villa for the curator and the guest.

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort AVI Spa

Digital Detox Days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who are seeking a complete break from technology, guests can opt for the Digital Detox Days immersion. Upon arrival, guests will surrender their digital devices to the Island Curator and commit to time without digital interruption. This can be pre-decided via the questionnaire, or simply decided on-resort. All resort facilities including In-Villa Dining and spa services are accessible, with communication facilitated through designated meeting points and messaging boxes. Depending on guests’ communication preferences, they can decide where and how they meet their curator to arrange their activities. All packages will include the guidance of a wellness mentor, who will provide guidance and support throughout the stay and can carefully curate a stay involving yoga and meditation to promote inner peace and wellbeing. The Wellness Mentor is our Yogi/Meditation/Wellness guru, who is different from the curator and part of the spa team.