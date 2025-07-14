Sensatori by TUI BLUE expands free BLUEf!t classes

Sensatori by TUI BLUE hotels offer aqua board yoga and multiple free fitness and wellness sessions

TUI is delighted to announce an exciting expansion of the exclusive BLUEf!t programme across Sensatori by TUI BLUE resorts with new free classes including Gong Bathing and Floating Zen Meditation.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allowing customers to ramp up the tranquillity of their holiday or keep up with their fitness regime the expanded BLUEf!t program features:

Gong Bathing Mediation – often described as sound massage, this meditative therapy involves the playing of large gongs to reduce stress, promote relaxation and restore bathing.

– often described as sound massage, this meditative therapy involves the playing of large gongs to reduce stress, promote relaxation and restore bathing. Floating Zen Meditation – cultivating mental clarity through stillness and focusing on the moment, participants float peacefully on aqua boards for a super serene experience.

– cultivating mental clarity through stillness and focusing on the moment, participants float peacefully on aqua boards for a super serene experience. Barbell Workout – A high-intensity strength class using weighted barbells and steps. This powerful session combines dynamic movements with resistance training to boost strength, power, and overall performance.

A high-intensity strength class using weighted barbells and steps. This powerful session combines dynamic movements with resistance training to boost strength, power, and overall performance. Power Combat – An energising, stress-relieving group workout inspired by martial arts. Expect a full-body session blending high-intensity moves with combat-style techniques to challenge both body and mind.

An energising, stress-relieving group workout inspired by martial arts. Expect a full-body session blending high-intensity moves with combat-style techniques to challenge both body and mind. Pre & Post Natal Adaptations – All instructors are now trained to adapt fitness and wellbeing sessions for pre and postnatal needs, ensuring that mothers can enjoy the programme safely and confidently during their holiday.

Now available across all Sensatori by TUI BLUE resorts, these sessions are delivered by fully certified instructors and complement our jam-packed programme of guest favourites, including Aqua Boards, Live Musician Sunset Yoga, Pilates, Archery, Water Polo, and the BLUEf!t for Families programme featuring Dance, Wellbeing, and FitCamp for Families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sensatori by TUI BLUE Hotels offers a range of free fitness and wellness sessions including one on one training and new power combat and dumbell training

Free of charge sessions can be booked in advance on the BLUE App.

TUI offers seven night all inclusive holidays to the 5star TUI BLUE Sensatori Agra Fethiye Hotel in Fethiye Turkey from £995 per person based on two adults sharing departing London Gatwick on 2 September 2025. Price includes airport transfers and 20kg hold luggage.

TUI offers seven night all inclusive holidays to the 5* TUI BLUE Sensatori Coral Sea Hotel in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt from £1160 per person based on two adults sharing departing Glasgow Airport on 11 September 2025. Price includes airport transfers and 23kg hold luggage.

TUI offers seven night all inclusive holidays to the 5* TUI BLUE Sensatori BiomarHotel in Sa Coma Majorca from £880 per person based on two adults sharing departing Bristol Airport on 11 September 2025. Price includes airport transfers and 25kg hold luggage.

To find out more about these holidays visit www.TUI.co.uk, pop into your nearest TUI retail store or download the TUI app.