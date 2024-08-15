Set sail on an all-inclusive journey to a paradise adored by the stars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barbados is more than just beautiful beaches and vibrant culture - it's a cherished haven for A-list celebrities like Simon Cowell, Cara Delevingne, and Rihanna, who seek ultimate luxury and tranquillity.

Now, you can indulge in this island oasis with an itinerary crafted to offer the perfect retreat from the looming UK’s winter gloom. Act now to make sure that come November, you can bask in the Caribbean sun and experience Barbados like a star.

With a 14-night all-inclusive cruise with MSC Cruises, you can sail into the lap of luxury and explore the picturesque city of Bridgetown, Barbados, like your favourite celebrities. And with the average trip to Barbados costing £2,600pp (per week)[1], the value of a MSC Cruises’ fly and cruise package is an unmissable deal. Discover why celebs flock to this port and enjoy a cruise-worthy lifestyle without sending your budget overboard.

Catch the winter sun

When winter hits and the temperatures drop, who wouldn’t yearn for a serene escape to a tropical paradise? Ditch the winter wardrobe and replace it with swimwear perfect for lounging on the sundeck while sipping on a cocktail or embark on an adventure to iconic landmarks like the George Washington House and the Old Garrison Tunnels. For those looking to bring back a little something home for those missing out on the sun, browse your way through Cheapside Street Market for unique locally sourced trinkets.

Cruise to your coastal sanctuary

Barbados is celebrated for its serene ambiance, making it the ultimate destination for relaxation. For an exclusive beach experience, visit Archers Bay, a secluded haven perfect for sunbathing and serene picnics. Prefer a more pampered escape? Indulge in a luxurious wellness experience at the MSC Aurea Spa on board the ship, where you can enjoy treatments and pampering that make you feel like a star.

Delight in local gourmet delicacies

Indulge in the vibrant, fresh flavours of Barbados, beginning with the island’s iconic dish: crispy fried flying fish served with delectable Cou Cou. Don’t forget to treat yourself to a refreshing rum punch—Barbados, renowned for its centuries-old rum, offers the perfect sip of tradition. Unwind on your balcony, take in the stunning views of Bridgetown’s pristine beaches and colourful architecture, and savour every moment with your drink in hand.

The luxury experience

You don’t need a celebrity budget to enjoy the pinnacle of luxury. MSC Cruises invites you to experience the same level of glamour and exclusivity that attracts stars to Barbados with the MSC Yacht Club. This private and exclusive area of the ship, a ‘ship within a ship’, is entirely dedicated to luxury and comfort and features its own pools, suites, restaurants and bars. Revel in unparalleled personalised service like a 24/7 butler and dedicated concierge or select your perfect pillow from a menu of options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy private venues like a gourmet restaurant, lounge, pool, and sundeck, plus all-inclusive premium drinks. Families will also find endless excitement that the rest of the ship offers with kids’ clubs dedicated to children and teenagers of different age groups and an aquapark, ensuring a memorable cruise for all ages.

Itineraries and prices

Please note, all flights depart and return to London Heathrow airport

MSC Virtuosa (14 nights fly & cruise) all-round trip*departing on the 26th of November 2025 from Bridgetown, Barbadosfrom £1,898pp

all-round trip*departing on the 26th of November 2025 from Bridgetown, Barbadosfrom MSC Virtuosa (14 nights fly & cruise) all-round trip* departing on the 10th of December 2025 from Bridgetown, Barbadosto Bridgetown, Barbados from £1,738pp

all-round trip* departing on the 10th of December 2025 from Bridgetown, Barbadosto Bridgetown, Barbados from MSC Virtuosa (14 nights fly & cruise) all-round trip* departing on the 4th of February 2025 from Bridgetown, Barbados to Bridgetown, Barbados from £1,748pp

all-round trip* departing on the 4th of February 2025 from Bridgetown, Barbados to Bridgetown, Barbados from MSC Virtuosa(14 nights fly & cruise) all-round trip* departing on the 18th of February 2025 from Bridgetown, Barbadosto Bridgetown, Barbados from£1,798pp

*Port stops include: Kingstown, St Vincent & The Grenadines; Saint George, Grenada; Fort de France, Martinique; Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Road Town (Tortola), United States; St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda; Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis; Castries, Saint Lucia.

Antonio Paradiso, VP of International Sales, MSC Cruises said: "Our Caribbean sailings are always popular year-round, but especially in winter as travellers seek to escape the cold and follow in the footsteps of celebrities who frequent Barbados. Those looking to experience the stunning Caribbean aboard MSC Virtuosa will love these 14-night cruises, which offer passengers the opportunity to soak in the beauty of the Caribbean and enjoy a luxurious getaway just like their favourite stars."

Those wanting to explore Barbados like an A-lister should book now. To secure your cabin, visitwww.msccruises.co.uk.