Seven Sp-EGG-tacular Easter events to enjoy in Southport this year

Visitors to Southport are in for a cracking Easter with a raft of activities and events added to the much-loved coastal resorts calendar this Spring. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker and ready to scream with delight at Adventure Coast Southport, or you’d like to enjoy a cracking Easter Carvery at Formby Hall, there’s plenty of egg-citing activities and events for all the family to enjoy over the break.

Here Visit Southport give you a rundown of just some of the events and options to put in your diary this Easter...

1.Adventure Coast Southport

Marine Drive, Southport PR8 1RX

Thrill-seekers, fasten your seatbelts because this one is for you! Discover scream-worthy thrills at Adventure Coast Southport with an array of rides to choose from - adventure is calling!

Dino Day (April 20)

This Easter has the T-Rex factor! Adventure Coast Southport will be hosting an unforgettable day where you can meet roar-some dinosaurs, Smudge, Spiral, Terry and Apollo, as well as appearances from Blue the Velociraptor.

Explore fossil pit digging stations, enjoy interactive animatronic dinosaurs you can sit on, and more.

Cost: £25 Adventurer Pass / £5 Explorer Pass

2.Hoppity hop to Formby Hall’s Easter Carvery (April 20)

Formby Hall Golf Resort and Spa, Southport Old Road, L37 0AB

Visit Formby Hall over Easter for an unforgettable celebration filled with delicious food, family fun, and magical entertainment, including a visit from the one and only Peter Rabbit!

The chef-curated three-course carvery will be followed by non-stop family entertainment. Hop onto the dance floor with disco music and dancing from TK Entertainment or get creative with Easter-themed crafts for every-bunny to enjoy.

Cost: £35 Adult / £15 Children.

3.WWT Martin Mere’s Easter Giant Duck Hunt (April 5-21)

Martin Mere Fish Lane, Ormskirk L40 0TA

WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre – a 600-acre nature reserve and popular visitor attraction – is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and what better way to commemorate the occasion than attending their Easter GIANT duck hunt. A special golden duck will be joining the hunt this year making the search egg-stra hard!

And with spring on the horizon, the WWT pond dipping sessions and Canoe Safari will be returning to the Wetland Centre. Delve deep into the pond to see what lives underneath or, set sail on a canoe safari or guided boat tour ( book in advance).

Easter does not stop there at Martin Mere, as the Annual Duck Race is back on May 5 - buy a rubber duck, colour it in and bring it back to the centre for the chance to see your duck win the biggest race of the season!

Cost: £17.95 Adult / Junior £11.65 / Family £50.40 / Concession £16.30 / Children (under 3) Free

4.Mad Hatter’s Tea Party (April 20)

The Grand, 180 Lord St, Southport, PR9 0QG

Step into a world of whimsy and wonder as The Grand invites you down the rabbit hole for a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party like no other.

Dress in your maddest, most magical attire for an afternoon tea with a curious and delightful selection of sweet and savoury treats (we promise they won’t change you in size!).

We are all mad here! So, enjoy the mayhem as you meet your favourite Wonderland characters, Alice, the Mad Hatter, and the White Rabbit.

The topsy-turvy afternoon will be followed by an enchanting show full of magic and Wonderland-inspired activities which will make you want to stay down the rabbit hole forever!

Cost: £30 Adult / £20 Children (under 11)

5.Disney Easter Family Bingo (April 21)

The Bold Hotel, 583 Lord St, Southport PR9 0BE

Hop into the magic this Easter at the Bold Hotel for an unforgettable afternoon of Disney Picture Bingo and fantastic fun prizes.

Tap your toes like Baloo from The Jungle Book as everyone’s favourite Disney Musical Hits will be playing too – it is fun for Disney kids and adults alike!

Cost: £7.50 per person

6.Egg-cellent Easter events at The Atkinson

Fountains Lord Street, Southport PR8 1DB

Make It! Craft Workshop (April 17)

Get creative. The Art Box this Easter is hosting a fun, free craft workshop the whole family can enjoy! All materials are provided - just drop in anytime between 11am and 3pm and let your creativity bloom.

Cost: Free

Wizard of Oz – KD Theatre Productions Ltd (April 19)

Click those heels and fly over the rainbow with this exciting adaptation of ‘The Wizard of Oz.’

Join Dorothy as she goes on a magical adventure to the Land of Oz. However, as Dorothy comes to find out, there’s no place like home. Follow her on a journey down the yellow brick road to the Great and Powerful Oz and far away from the Wicked Witch of the West and her flying monkeys.

Packed with hilarious jokes, dazzling dance routines, and glittering scenery, the Wizard of Oz is sure to be a hit with all the family.

Cost: £17 Adult / £15 Student / £15 under 16s / £15 Senior citizen / £60 Family of 4

7.We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, we’re going to catch a big one! (February 1 – April 27)

Paw-blimey! Southport’s colourful bear trail, inspired by the classic ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’ children’s picture book, is still available to enjoy.

Visitors can explore the town centre in search of the hand-painted sculptures, which feature unique designs from talented artists and illustrators.

The Bear Hunt trail is a free event and perfect for all ages. Complete questions at various locations around the town centre using the trail map to guide you along the way.

Cost: Free

Details on accommodation, days out and events in Southport can be found here visitsouthport.com