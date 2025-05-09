Short breaks, big memories: Turn the last May Bank Holiday weekend into unforgettable European city break with Jet2CityBreaks

Basílica de la Sagrada Família, Barcelona, Spain

With only one bank holiday left for the next three months, Jet2CityBreaks is inspiring customers to make the most of the next long weekend and escape to inspiring cities across Europe.

From sun-soaked plazas to fairytale old towns, Europe’s cities are packed with charm, history, and endless adventures. With plenty to see, the cities of Rome, Krakow, Barcelona, and Prague are perfect short break destinations for a long weekend.

With friendly flight times, Jet2CityBreaks offers plenty of short break packages to suit all tastes and budgets.

By choosing Jet2CityBreaks – a Which? Recommended Provider for City Breaks for the fourth year running – holidaymakers can enjoy award-winning getaways for even less, as the city break specialist is offering £100pp off all city breaks, plus an extra £60 per booking on all May and June getaways in the myJet2 sale.

Rome, Italy

With over 30 city break destinations to choose from, customers can enjoy VIP customer service, return flights (including a 22kg baggage allowance), and a choice of 2-5 star hotels all wrapped in one ATOL-protected bundle.

Rome

Best for: Ancient ruins and historic architecture

Italy’s capital city, Rome, is the kind of place that stays with you long after you’ve left. One minute you’re standing in front of the Colosseum, imagining gladiator battles, and the next, you’re tucking into a delicious carbonara in a tucked-away trattoria. From tossing a coin in the Trevi Fountain to sipping an Aperol Spritz in Piazza Navona, Rome is pure magic.

Jet2CityBreaks - Italy, Rome, 4 star H10 Roma Citta, 3 nights room-only departing from Birmingham on 23rd May.

Price: £659 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Krakow

Best for: Comfort food and cobbled streets

Krakow has all the medieval charm of a Polish fairytale, with a stunning castle, cobbled streets, and the largest market square in Europe. It’s also packed with cool, modern energy – think underground bars, buzzing cafés, and a celebrated foodie scene. Plus, history lovers can explore the city’s deep past, from the moving stories of Schindler’s Factory in the Kazimierz district to the incredible underground salt mines.

Jet2CityBreaks - Poland, Krakow, 4 star Xerion Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Manchester on 26th May.

Price: £349 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Barcelona

Best for: Sunshine and sangria

Barcelona has got it all – golden Spanish beaches, incredible food, and stunning architecture. Whether it’s admiring Gaudí’s Sagrada Família, getting lost in the Gothic Quarter, or stretching out on the sand with a cocktail in hand, this city has something for all. Holidaymakers can treat their tastebuds to delicious tapas dishes, from patatas bravas and fresh seafood to churros dipped in thick hot chocolate. Top it all off with a sunset view from a rooftop for the perfect Spanish city break.

Jet2CityBreaks -Spain, Barcelona, 3 star Hotel Acta Voraport, 3 nights room-only, departing from Leeds Bradford on 23rd May.

Price: £569 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Prague

Best for: Grand castles and river cruises

Prague feels like stepping into a storybook, with its medieval bridges, grand castle, and its lantern-lit Charles Bridge. The city is a treat for the senses, from cruising down the Vltava River, discovering its history in the National Museum, or sampling a plate of goulash and dumplings. Known for its buzzing nightlife and fun-loving vibe, many bars and beer halls are serving world-famous Czech beer. Despite the bustle, you’re sure to find hidden corners and secret surprises in this truly magical city.

Jet2CityBreaks - Czech Republic, Prague, 3 star Prague Centre Plaza, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Manchester on 23rd May.

Price: £429 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

