Should I take my pet with me when I travel? Vet expert answers ...

Whether you are jet-setting this summer, or enjoying a destination closer to home, a holiday is something we all look forward to. However, travelling to and from a destination can be a stressful process, especially with pets in tow.

To help reduce holiday stress, PDSA vets, along with PDSA Pet Insurance, have shared their advice with owners to ensure any travels with furry family members run smoothly.

PDSA Vet Nurse, Nina Downing said: “A holiday is a great opportunity to relax and recharge, but while a getaway can be a good way to spend time with your pet, it’s important to consider the practicalities before taking your pet with you.

1) Will my pet be happy on holiday?

PDSA have shared their advice with owners to ensure any travels run smoothly

“A happy and stress-free journey is vital when travelling with your pet, but it inevitably creates a huge change in routine and environment, which they may find stressful. Take time to consider whether it’s best for them to join you, or if staying home with a responsible person or professional pet-sitting service may be better. The age and health of your pet will impact this decision, as will the weather at your destination and any activities you have planned.

2) What can I do to make the travelling easier for my pet?

“If you do decide to take your pet, make sure their journey is as comfortable as possible. Whether you’re travelling by car or public transport, ensure that your pet has a comfy bed for the journey and schedule plenty of regular stops for a drink, snacks (if they don’t suffer with travel sickness), exercise, and toilet breaks.

“For long journeys on the road, particularly during summer months, it's vital to keep an eye on your car’s internal temperature. Although most cars these days have air conditioning for the front seats, the back of the car and boot can often heat up quickly and get dangerously warm for your pet. Opening windows and allowing the air to blow into the car can help to keep these areas cooler, but make sure that your pet is safely restrained so they can’t jump out.

“In addition, consider driving in the early morning or later evening to avoid the hottest part of the day – and bring a thermometer to check the temperature of the area your pet is travelling in. If you are ever unsure, the ideal temperature would be less than 20°C.

3) Can we go abroad?

“Before you travel anywhere, make sure your destination welcomes pets and that your furry family member’s microchip details and collar ID tag are up to date. Should your pet wander off and someone finds them, they’ll immediately be able to contact you and help you two reunite.

“If travelling abroad for a holiday I would recommend that you avoid plane travel with your pet, because travelling by air can be a strange and scary experience for furry family members. There isn’t the opportunity for them to go to the toilet in a comfortable place, and travelling by air is an odd environment since they’re often flying in cargo.

“If taking your pet abroad is absolutely necessary, try to choose a destination you can reach by ferry or train. If your pet does need to join you on a flight, for example if you are relocating, you will need to check the guidelines and restrictions at airports and with your airline company. In UK airports, all pets except guide dogs and recognised assistance dogs must travel as cargo, not in the cabin with their owner. Bear in mind that some breeds such as flat-faced or banned breeds may not be allowed to fly, so check before you book.”

“However you plan to get there, travelling with your pet to a different country will need some careful research. You can find up-to-date information on regulations for the country you are visiting on the government website. Your pet is likely to need official documents from your vet and, depending on the destination, additional vaccinations and other treatments administered well ahead of travel.

4) Does my pet need insurance to travel?

“It goes without saying, but before travelling anywhere, make sure your pet is fit and well. All pet owners should have a suitable pet insurance policy for their companion as this will provide cover should they fall ill or be injured and need vet treatment.

“Some providers, like PDSA Pet Insurance, have policies that cover overseas vet treatment and provide holiday travel cover. I’d recommend double-checking that your own policy also covers these as it will provide reassurance should there be a need for any unexpected trips to the vet whilst you’re on holiday.

5) Does my pet need medication to travel?

“I’d always recommend speaking with your vet in plenty of time before you travel, even if you are staying in the UK. They will be able to advise you if your pet needs additional protection against specific parasites and diseases in the area you are visiting, particularly if you are going abroad, which go over and above the legal requirements for travel. If your pet has a chronic health condition, you might need to request extra medication for them so you don’t run out, whilst you’re away. If your pet is prone to car sickness, a vet will be able to give you tips on how to help them travel more comfortably and provide medication if necessary.”

PDSA’s insurance partner, PDSA Pet Insurance, offers a range of policies to cover cats and dogs for accidents and illness, as well as providing access to a 24/7 veterinary helpline. Every policy sold raises funds for the charity’s life-saving veterinary work.

To find out more visit pdsa.org.uk/pdsa-petinsurance