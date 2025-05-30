Shoulder season booking surging for Co-op Holidays
Longer summers and warmer autumns, driven by shifting climate patterns, are encouraging holidaymakers to book getaways beyond the traditional peak months.
Notably, September has secured the top spot as the most booked month for both 2024 and 2025, with a remarkable 69% year-on-year increase in passengers booked to travel this year. October follows closely, jumping by 50.6% compared to the same period last year.
Meanwhile, transitional months like May and June continue to outpace demand for traditional popular summer bookings.
These figures highlight a growing appetite for pre- and post-peak getaways, with customers prioritising better prices, quieter destinations, and milder weather.
Mark Mitchell, Head of Co-op Holidays said: “Travelling outside the peak summer period has long been a savvy traveller’s secret, but it’s now becoming a mainstream trend.
“We know customers are keen to get the most out of their money, and travelling in the shoulder season is one of the smartest ways to do just that. While short-haul destinations like Malta and Krakow are proving most popular for September, we’re also seeing growing interest in our tours and adventure packages during this time.
“Beyond better prices and fewer crowds, shoulder season travel can offer a richer experience - from seasonal wildlife encounters to local cultural festivals that summer visitors might miss.”
In response to increased demand, Co-op Holidays has expanded its shoulder season offerings, sharing curated itineraries aimed at off-peak adventurers.
Sorrento, Italy:
Hotel: 4* Majestic Palace, Sorrento
Board: 7 nights, Bed & Breakfast
Departures and Prices:
- 5th Octoebr from Leeds Bradford from £1269pp
- 6th October from Luton from £1033pp
- 6th October from London Gatwick from £1060pp
- 6th October from Manchester from £1114pp
- 6th October from Bristol from £1241pp
- 6th October from East Midlands from £1264pp
Includes return shared transfers and 15kg luggage allowance pp.
Mellieha, Malta:
Hotel: 4* Ramla Bay Resort
Board: 7 nights, Bed & Breakfast
Room Type: Double or Twin Standard Room
Departures and Prices:
- 2nd October from Luton from £669pp
- 2nd October from London Gatwick from £835pp
- 3rd October from Bournemouth from £608pp
- 3rd October from Birmingham from £645pp
- 3rd October from Liverpool from £743pp
- 4th October from Bristol from £844pp
- 5th October from Norwich from £690pp
- 5th October from Manchester from £732pp
Includes return shared transfers and 15kg luggage allowance pp.
Upgrade to half board for £202pp
Durres, Albania:
Hotel: 4* Sol Tropikal Durres
Board: 7 nights, Bed & Breakfast
Room Type: Sol room
Departures and Prices:
- 2nd October from London Stanstead from £678pp
- 3rd October from Edinburgh from £799pp
- 5th October from Manchester from £719pp
Includes return private transfers and 20kg luggage allowance pp.
Achravi, Corfu:
Hotel: 5* Grecotel LUXME Costa Botanica
Board: 7 nights, All-inclusive
Room Type: Botanica room with private balcony
Departures and Prices:
- 13th October from London Gatwick from £1199pp
- 14th October from Birmingham from £1149pp
- 15th October from Bristol from £1349pp
- 16th October from Manchester from £1255pp
- 16th East Midlands from £1545pp
Includes return private transfers and 15kg luggage allowance pp.
