Shoulder season booking surging for Co-op Holidays

As UK travellers increasingly look to avoid the summer crowds without compromising on sunshine or value, data from Co-op Holidays, the in-house tour operator for Your Co-op Travel, reveals a major surge in shoulder season travel for 2025.

Longer summers and warmer autumns, driven by shifting climate patterns, are encouraging holidaymakers to book getaways beyond the traditional peak months.

Notably, September has secured the top spot as the most booked month for both 2024 and 2025, with a remarkable 69% year-on-year increase in passengers booked to travel this year. October follows closely, jumping by 50.6% compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, transitional months like May and June continue to outpace demand for traditional popular summer bookings.

These figures highlight a growing appetite for pre- and post-peak getaways, with customers prioritising better prices, quieter destinations, and milder weather.

Mark Mitchell, Head of Co-op Holidays said: “Travelling outside the peak summer period has long been a savvy traveller’s secret, but it’s now becoming a mainstream trend.

“We know customers are keen to get the most out of their money, and travelling in the shoulder season is one of the smartest ways to do just that. While short-haul destinations like Malta and Krakow are proving most popular for September, we’re also seeing growing interest in our tours and adventure packages during this time.

“Beyond better prices and fewer crowds, shoulder season travel can offer a richer experience - from seasonal wildlife encounters to local cultural festivals that summer visitors might miss.”

In response to increased demand, Co-op Holidays has expanded its shoulder season offerings, sharing curated itineraries aimed at off-peak adventurers.

Sorrento, Italy:

Hotel: 4* Majestic Palace, Sorrento

Board: 7 nights, Bed & Breakfast

Departures and Prices:

5th Octoebr from Leeds Bradford from £1269pp

6th October from Luton from £1033pp

6th October from London Gatwick from £1060pp

6th October from Manchester from £1114pp

6th October from Bristol from £1241pp

6th October from East Midlands from £1264pp

Includes return shared transfers and 15kg luggage allowance pp.

Mellieha, Malta:

Hotel: 4* Ramla Bay Resort

Board: 7 nights, Bed & Breakfast

Room Type: Double or Twin Standard Room

Departures and Prices:

2nd October from Luton from £669pp

2nd October from London Gatwick from £835pp

3rd October from Bournemouth from £608pp

3rd October from Birmingham from £645pp

3rd October from Liverpool from £743pp

4th October from Bristol from £844pp

5th October from Norwich from £690pp

5th October from Manchester from £732pp

Includes return shared transfers and 15kg luggage allowance pp.

Upgrade to half board for £202pp

Durres, Albania:

Hotel: 4* Sol Tropikal Durres

Board: 7 nights, Bed & Breakfast

Room Type: Sol room

Departures and Prices:

2nd October from London Stanstead from £678pp

3rd October from Edinburgh from £799pp

5th October from Manchester from £719pp

Includes return private transfers and 20kg luggage allowance pp.

Achravi, Corfu:

Hotel: 5* Grecotel LUXME Costa Botanica

Board: 7 nights, All-inclusive

Room Type: Botanica room with private balcony

Departures and Prices:

13th October from London Gatwick from £1199pp

14th October from Birmingham from £1149pp

15th October from Bristol from £1349pp

16th October from Manchester from £1255pp

16th East Midlands from £1545pp

Includes return private transfers and 15kg luggage allowance pp.

For more information about Your Co-op Travel please visit the website.