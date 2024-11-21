Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the six British tourists being treated for methanol poisoning in Laos has died.

Simone White, 28, from Orpington, Kent, had fallen ill following an incident where alcoholic drinks allegedly laced with methanol were served in the backpacking town of Vang Vieng. The 28-year-old was a junior lawyer working in London, according to her social media profiles.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Laos, and we are in contact with the local authorities.”

The foreign office is also urging Brits to be cautious about drinking in Laos and keep an eye-out for signs of counterfeit booze.

The incident has now claimed five lives, following the deaths of an Australian teenager, an American, and two Danish tourists. Many of the victims were staying at the Nana Backpacker Hostel. Staff were alerted after guests failed to check out on November 13 and were later found to have fallen ill.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that 19-year-old Bianca Jones died after being evacuated to a Thai hospital. Thai authorities reported her death was caused by "brain swelling due to high levels of methanol found in her system." Ms Jones' friend, Holly Bowles, also 19, remains hospitalised in Thailand. The US State Department and Denmark's Foreign Ministry confirmed the deaths of their citizens but did not comment on a direct link to methanol poisoning.

Victims are believed to have consumed drinks tainted with methanol, a toxic substance sometimes used as a cheaper alternative to ethanol in alcohol production by disreputable establishments. Methanol poisoning can cause severe illness or death if ingested.

Professor Alastair Hay, an expert in environmental toxicology at the University of Leeds, explained the dangers: “Methanol breaks down in the body to formaldehyde and then formic acid. The formic acid upsets the acid/base balance in blood, initially affecting breathing. Formaldehyde attacks nerves, particularly the optic nerve, and blindness is a potential risk.”

He added: “Depending on the severity of poisoning, treatment may require dialysis to remove methanol from blood whilst keeping someone mildly drunk by administering ethanol. If the poisoning is not too severe, ethanol alone may suffice.”

The FCDO, US State Department, and Danish Foreign Ministry have all expressed concern over the incident, though investigations are ongoing. Australia confirmed that “several foreign nationals” were affected.

Vang Vieng, a popular destination for backpackers seeking parties and adventure sports, is located in one of Southeast Asia's poorest nations, raising concerns about safety standards at tourist establishments in the region.