Ski Nannies: What is a ski nanny - as holiday provider reports a spike in demand

VIP SKI's new resort in La Plagne open 2025-26, ready for booking now.

Luxury ski holiday company VIP SKI has reported a surge in enquiries and bookings for its on-site super nannies.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The VIP SKI sales team has noted a rapid spike in parents already making childcare provisions for Easter in its resorts, parents no doubt battling the January blues and exhausted after two-weeks entertaining family over Christmas.

Tapping into a little adults-only time, the VIP SKI sales team have reported a boost in online enquires for its prestigious nannies, with childcare bookings up by nearly a third (27%) in the last three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year-on-year the VIP SKI see its high-end nanny offering sell out across the ski season, with the holiday company recruiting 40% more nannies for the 2024/25 season to meet demands from millennial parents.

The rise in bookings follows a steady trend in more and more families securing childcare as a 'must have' to enhance their ski experience - with 5.5 days with a nanny costing £880 per family (based on 2 kids).

The spike follows a 6% growth in infant and child passengers post covid for the ski provider, with little ones now representing almost 20% of VIP SKI guests.

Coined the Mary Poppins of ski, the VIP SKI nanny experience boasts deluxe snowman building, access to the best sledging areas, trips up the mountains and most importantly on-tap luxury hot chocolates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Private nannies are based in guest’s chalets and work seven consecutive hours each day between 8am and 8pm – with a have half a day off on a Thursday.

VIP SKI nannies undergo rigorous training at the start of the season; health and safety qualifications, paediatric first aid, life guard training for the pool, fire safety and food hygiene, as well as practical cooking lessons. The cohort also learn basic French for the children and qualify in how to sledge safely.

Alas not everyone can foot the nanny bill for adult-only time. VIP SKI also offer luxury ‘Bear Cubs’ and ‘Polar Bears’ with a five-day bill starting around £300 for kids aged 12 weeks to 12 years old.

Perhaps the bougiest childcare in Europe, kids staying in their Arcs 1950 hotel, Bear Lodge, can also enjoy pyjama clubs in the evenings over the age of four; an exclusive cinema club while the grown-ups have dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Sloman, HR & Childcare Manager, from VIP SKI said: “We increasingly see demand for our childcare services when parents are planning a holiday on the slopes. Our premium holiday experience provides some of the best skiing in Europe, therefore a lot of customers want to make the most of the days, ensuring their young families are entertained while they are gone.”

“Our current sales trends show millennial parents – or new parents post-covid – are keener than ever before to bring very small children to the slopes. At the same time don’t wish to compromise their own experience therefore they tap into our nanny resources.”

Data last year showed that 54% of parents now travel with grandparents to provide childcare support whilst abroad, with a quarter of parents in 2024 admitting they were more likely to book holidays with kid’s clubs.