Ski ya later: Your Co-op Travel share their top deals for the slopes

As snow blankets parts of the UK this week, ski lovers may be feeling inspired to book a getaway to hit the slopes and indulge in the iconic après ski. Whether you’re a seasoned skier or considering learning it as a new skill this year, Your Co-op Travel has curated a range of ski deals that cater to every enthusiast.

From affordable options in Bulgaria to the vibrant charm of Austria, now is the time to seize these snowy escapes.

To book your snowy adventure holidaymakers can connect with Your Co-op Travel's network of virtual travel experts through social media, visit one of their branches across the UK, use the website’s live chat feature, or call 0192 223 4400.

Bansko, Bulgaria: Affordable luxury on the slopes

If value for money is what you seek, look no further than Bansko, Bulgaria’s premier ski destination.

Offering modern facilities, varied terrain, and a lively après-ski scene, Bansko delivers a ski experience that’s light on your wallet but rich in adventure.

Whether you’re travelling as a family, a couple, or with friends, Bansko blends skiing with a Bulgarian culture and heritage. After a day on the slopes, unwind in style at the Mountain Resort which has an indoor pool, a hot tub, and a cosy bar, including an open fireplace for warming up.

Deal details:

4* Premier Luxury Mountain Resort - Price: £639ppDate: 1st February 2025 (seven nights, half board)Extra: Includes flights from Manchester, luggage, transfers, and a free shuttle to the gondola.

Discover Andorra: A hidden skiing gem

For those looking for the perfect blend of exhilarating ski runs and off-slope adventures, Andorra is an exceptional destination. Beyond its pristine slopes, visitors can dive into exciting activities like snowshoeing, dog sledding, or indulge in ultimate relaxation at the luxurious local Caldea Spa.

With its irresistible combination of affordability, charm, and diverse experiences, Andorra offers something special for every traveller.

End your day at Hotel Xalet Verdu’s cosy bar, where a laid-back atmosphere makes it the ideal spot to unwind.

Deal details:

3* Hotel Xalet Verdu - Price: £479ppDate: 23rd March 2025 (seven nights, half board)Extra: Includes flights from Manchester, luggage, transfers, and is just a four-minute walk to the gondola.

Les Houches, France: Where you’re guaranteed alpine charm

Tucked away in the stunning Chamonix Valley, Les Houches is the ideal destination for a quick and memorable getaway.

With its scenic slopes and welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, it’s a ski spot you won’t want to miss.

After an exhilarating day on the mountain, unwind with drinks and live music at RockPop Chamonix.

Deal details:

RockPop ChamonixPrice: £576ppDate: 26th January 2025 (five nights, room only)Extra: Includes flights from London Luton, luggage and transfers.

Ski Austria: Experience world-class slopes

Austria, famous for its charming alpine villages and legendary hospitality, offers a ski experience that’s second to none.

Step out of your accommodation at Hotel Austria and straight onto the slopes, with everything you need for the perfect getaway just moments away.

Whether it’s your first visit to Austria or you’re returning for another adventure, this package offers the ideal combination of thrilling slopes and ultimate relaxation, with the hotel’s indoor pool, sauna, and steam room -designed to rejuvenate.

Deal details:

3* Hotel Austria - Price: £614ppDate: 1st February 2025 (seven nights, bed & breakfast)Extra: Includes flights from Birmingham, luggage, transfers, and a one-minute walk to the slopes.