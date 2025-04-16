Sky-high and off the rails… Brits say airport and train station parking costs are a ‘rip-off’

The survey was conducted by YourParkingSpace.co.uk which offers alternative ways to park, such as on nearby rented driveways.

Motorists have given a daming verdict on what they believe are extortionate parking fees found at airports and train stations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new survey of more than 2,000 Brits by YourParkingSpace, which offers rented driveways to park on as alternatives to traditional parking, found an overwhelming majority thought airport and train station parking was a ‘rip-off’.

A staggering 70 per cent said it was a ‘rip-off’ at airports, and it was a whopping 65 per cent for train station parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Easter holidays fast approaching and rail fares recently rising, YourParkingSpace is encouraging motorists to rethink where they park. Alternatives to official airport and station car parks - including rented driveways, off-street spaces, and nearby car parks at business parks and hotels - can be pre-booked in advance, often offering a cheaper and more convenient option.

A study of more than 2,000 Brits reveals the high level of frustration for airport and train station parking fees.

Andy Syrett, managing director at YourParkingSpace, said: “Whether it’s at the airport or at a train station, car owners are fed up with paying for what they feel are over the top parking fees.

“Indeed, our in-depth survey clearly shows the level of frustration felt by many motorists when parking at these locations.

“However, this needn’t be the case as there are alternative ways to park which can be cheaper and just as convenient. Parking on a pre-booked driveway offers peace of mind that the space is guaranteed, while often being cheaper and conveniently located.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further analysis of the YourParkingSpace study reveals that 48 per cent of respondents strongly agreed that the cost of parking was a ‘rip-off’ at airports, while it was 35 per cent for train stations.

Only 7 per cent didn’t think it was a ‘rip-off’ at airports and 8 per cent for train stations.

Andy added: “YourParkingSpace has driveways to book near all the major UK airports, such as Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester, as well as close to busy train stations including Birmingham New Street, Crewe and London Euston.”

For more information about YourParkingSpace, or to pre-book a driveway to park on near an airport or train station, visit www.yourparkingspace.co.uk.