Sky’s the limit for coffee brand Paddy & Scott’s as it joins forces with TUI

TUI Plane

Independent coffee company, Paddy & Scott’s, has just brewed up a fantastic new partnership with TUI, the world’s number one tourism company.

This is a milestone partnership for the brand and one that promises to elevate the coffee experience for TUI's 12 million UK and Ireland customers, which travel to 85 destinations worldwide from one of 20 UK airports.

Paddy & Scott’s has created a delicious new blend specifically for TUI called Adventure Coffee. Whether you're someone who loves a frothy cappuccino, a straightforward americano, or a nice decaf to wind down, there’s a perfect brew for every taste-bud.

By teaming up with TUI, a global leader in travel and tourism, Paddy & Scott’s will not just be able to spread the love for premium coffee, but also champion sustainability and ethical sourcing. Comments Jon Reed, CEO and Owner of Paddy & Scott’s, “It’s an absolute privilege that one of the finest travel companies in the world wants to team up with Paddy & Scott's to make a real difference in coffee-growing regions around the world.

New Adventure Coffee

"We've all been on flights, craving that caffeine boost that just isn’t there. Being approached by TUI to create a completely new coffee offering for their inflight experience is just fantastic. Together, we’ve created Adventure Fuel! Not only is it going to taste amazing, but it’s also going to do tremendous things.

"For a big organisation like TUI to work with a smaller one like ours to create real sustainable social and environmental impact is a sign that the world is changing in a wonderful way. We’re looking forward to inspiring 12 million people this year with the incredible work we’re doing in coffee-growing regions and are very proud of the impact this partnership will have globally."

Through its partnership with TUI, passengers will be actively contributing to its sustainable efforts, helping them create meaningful change. Beyond fair trade, Paddy & Scott’s reinvests in coffee growing communities by funding school meals for children, providing dignity packs for young women, and supporting initiatives that empower local people to thrive.

Adds Jon: "Imagine a simple cup of coffee that is fuelling the next generation of agronomists and material scientists. Imagine a cappuccino that challenges whether things can be done just a little bit better. We're not saying that drinking better coffee will solve all the world's problems, but it can be a kickstarter for millions of people around the globe.”

Paddy & Scott’s Adventure Coffee will take to the skies on May 1. For more information visit: https://www.tui.co.uk/destinations/info/about-us or https://paddyandscotts.shop/pages/about-us