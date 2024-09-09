Snag a steal: How to have a half-term holiday on a budget

David O’Connor, Head of Holidays at Irish Ferries, has compiled his top tips for bagging a bargain this October half term

As summer draws to a close, many families will already be thinking about how to keep the kids entertained during the October half-term holiday - but finding a way to keep the whole family happy without breaking the bank can be a tricky task.

Leading ferry operator, Irish Ferries, is encouraging holidaymakers to discover a more seasygoing and budget friendly way to take the family away this October half term. From veering off the beaten track to booking off-peak departure and return days (Tuesday-Thursday for example), there are many ways parents can book a holiday without it costing an arm and a leg.

What better way to start a trip than with a budget friendly ferry ride? With prices of a short trip to France starting from £78 each way and Ireland from £106 each way, families can ditch the worries of high airfares and baggage limits and instead cramboot’ their car full of essentials for a fun-filled half-term holiday.

For families looking to maximise their money this October half term David O’Connor, Head of Holidays at Irish Ferries, has compiled his top tips for bagging a bargain.

Switch up the length of your trip

Most people book holidays in seven-, ten-, or fourteen-day increments. By switching up the length of your trip, you can save on travel costs and accommodation. Considering a three- or four-day mid-week trip rather than travelling over the weekend is a great way to cut costs.

What’s more, opting for a shorter trip of two or three days means you can capitalise on short break deals. With France and Ireland being not too far away, it’s easy enough to pop across the water and make the most of just a few days in one of these neighbouring countries.

Swap hot spots for local gems

While cities such as Paris and Dublin are popular short trip destinations due to their proximity to the UK, many lesser-known towns offer local charm that can’t be found in the big cities and typically come with a smaller price tag.

So, this October half term why not skip the tourist hot-spots and higher prices by opting for local towns like the quaint Noirmoutier-en-l'Île in France with its 40km of sandy beaches or Doolin, Ireland where the opportunities to meander amongst the colourful cottages are endless. Or if you fancy more of an outdoor family adventure, hiking the Doolin Cliff Walk which runs from Doolin along the Cliffs of Moher can be a great option and isn’t too taxing for children. These lesser-travelled gems allow you to live like a local and spend like one, too.

Opt for a home rental

There’s no better way to live like a local and save money than by opting for a home rental. Experience culture in a more authentic way by shopping at local markets and engaging with neighbours. It’s a cost-effective option for larger families and groups who would normally need to book multiple rooms at a hotel. Cut down on costs further by enjoying home-cooked meals.

Meal plan ahead of time

If your travel plans include cooking, planning meals ahead of time allows you to packthe car full of ingredients you already have at home. Bringing along spices, cooking oils, and dry ingredients you know you’ll need can help you avoid unnecessary costs eating at restaurants and for families with picky eaters, having a few safe options on hand is always a good idea.

What’s more, packing a car full of snacks is a great way to manage unexpected hunger pangs and avoid ‘hanger’ induced tantrums. Parents can stock up on last-minute essentials at the onboard Duty Free shop, with access to top alcohol and food brands.

Get active and give camping a try

Autumn’s cooler temperatures and ever-changing landscapes provide a great excuse to pitch a tent or try out van camping. Campsite prices are often lower in autumn, increasing the incentive to get the whole family outside enjoying the incredible countryside we have on our doorstep.

From enjoying quality time around a campfire cooking to taking a chilly dip in a lake, there’s no better way to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life than taking the whole family to a field for a few days. In addition to a camping spot costing far less than a hotel or Airbnb, often the activities available are budget friendly as well. Checking out the local parks, heading on a hike or an off-road bike ride are all completely free activities. And when travelling by ferry, it’s easy to pack your boots or strap your bike to the car so there’s no need to worry about hiring equipment. You can simply get up and go!

Take the ferry

Whilst cheap flights can seem like a great way to save money, the cost of luggage, seat selection to keep the family altogether, airport parking and in-destination transport quickly add up. Instead, taking the ferry is a great way to cut costs. With no baggage fees, an onboard duty free to grab any last-minute holiday essentials at discounted prices (as there’s always a gap somewhere in the car to be filled) and being able to take your own car over with you, it’s the more affordable and hassle-free option this autumn.

Plan ahead

Above all else, planning ahead is a great way to avoid last minute stress and high costs. Whether you are thinking of a road trip through Ireland or a camping adventure in rural France, planning ahead can help you save money with early bird deals, better accommodation choices, and avoiding last-minute fees.