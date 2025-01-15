Solmar Villas: Villa specialist adds 500 new properties for 2025
The company now has almost 2,500 villas, all with private pools, in 30 destinations. All are handpicked by the team of experts and can be booked with low deposits, interest-free payment plans, and 24/7 in-resort customer support.
A large proportion of the new properties for this year are in the Greek Islands, with the destination continuing to be a firm favourite with British guests. Skopelos is a new island for 2025 with arrivals available from May, and many new properties are also added in Kefalonia, Lefkas and Zakynthos.
Other key locations with new options for 2025 are Gozo, Majorca, the Amalfi Coast, Lanzarote, Croatia, Cyprus, Costa Blanca, the Algarve, and Dalaman.
Prices for seven nights in a new for 2025 villa start from £536 for a two-bedroom property such as Dreamview Villa in Crete, pictured, based on April arrival dates. The characterful villa has a hilltop location overlooking Agios Nikolaos, an alfresco dining-terrace with sea-views, and balconies on both bedrooms. Price is villa only, excluding flights, for up to four sharing.
More information at solmarvillas.com or by calling 0808 303 8539.