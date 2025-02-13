Solo travel: Four Seasons see rise in ‘solidays’ in Istanbul

Four Seasons Hotel Bosphorus

Solo travel can be daunting for many but its rise in popularity is showing no signs of slowing down according to Four Seasons in Istanbul which has seen solo stays make up 49% of bookings in January 2025. This surge in interest comes after solo stays made up 32% of bookings from July to December 2024.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, “solo travel” was searched more than ever this January1 according to Google trends data with the UK in the top three countries searching around the topic, after Singapore and Ireland.

With the rise of solo stays, Four Seasons Hotel Bosphorus and Four Seasons Hotel Sultanahmet is encouraging guests to embrace their ‘soliday’ in Istanbul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People are continuing to look at new ways to experience Istanbul even if that means going alone," said Reto Moser, the General Manager of Four Seasons Hotels Istanbul. ‘’Solo guests at Four Seasons Hotel Bosphorus and Four Seasons Hotel Sultanahmet are perfectly placed to immerse themselves into a unique blend of culture, historical and culinary activities and can even reach out to the concierge team to tailor their itinerary further with exclusive local experiences.’’

Spa experience at Four Seasons in Istanbul

Do it like a local on your ‘Soliday’

Four Seasons Hotel Bosphorus is encouraging solo travellers to experience Istanbul as a local with its "Do It Like a Local’’ campaign. From indulgent Turkish bath rituals to sunset sails along the Bosphorus, each experience promises to be a celebration of Istanbul's unique charm.

Sunset Sail on the Bosphorus: Guests will experience the magic of Istanbul's skyline as the sun dips below the horizon, painting the city in hues of orange and pink aboard a tranquil Bosphorus cruise.

Traditional Turkish Bath: Uncover ancient traditions with a revitalizing Turkish bath experience at The Spa, where centuries-old rituals come to life. Experience a thorough exfoliation and indulge in a lavish foam massage for a truly luxurious spa journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul At Sultanahmet

Hollywood Facial: Guests can treat themselves to the ultimate pampering session with a Hollywood Facial at Rene Clinic, leaving their skin radiant and glowing like a movie star.

Dinner Under the Stars: Experience culinary excellence under Istanbul's starlit sky, where each bite, rich with Turkish flavours, promises a delightful sensory journey.

While for those wishing to discover the heart of the city can do so at Four Seasons Hotel Sultanahmet which offers the perfect blend of luxury and cultural immersion for the solo traveller including:

Historic Wonders: Explore the iconic Hagia Sophia with its grand dome and mosaics, the neighbouring Blue Mosque with its six minarets and intricate tilework, and the opulent Topkapı Palace featuring lavish courtyards, the Harem, and stunning Bosphorus views — all just minutes from Four Seasons Sultanahmet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mystical Experiences: Step into the enchanting Basilica Cistern, an ancient underground reservoir illuminated by haunting columns and home to the mysterious Medusa heads.

Shopping Treasures: For a true taste of Istanbul, experience the Traditional Bazaars of Istanbul tour. With the support of a local guide, see the Grand Bazaar, the largest covered bazaar in the world, and the Spice Bazaar, known worldwide for its incredible scents and colours. Sample local delicacies and shop for unique souvenirs as you immerse yourself in the rich culture and traditions of the city.

Get 20% off

Until 31st October 2025, solo guests can discover the historical attractions of the Old City from the base of Four Seasons Hotel Sultanahmet and enjoy 20% off the room rate with a minimum stay of 3 nights. For more details on the conditions of the offer, visit here. While those travellers who are keen to explore what the Bosphorus has to offer can also receive 20% off a three night stay at Four Seasons Hotel Bosphorus.

For more information about solo stays and offers at Four Seasons Istanbul, please visit: https://www.fourseasons.com/bosphorus/ and https://www.fourseasons.com/istanbul/.