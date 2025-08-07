Southwest Airlines appears to have stabilised its operations following the cancellation of 758 flights across its network earlier this week, with current flight tracking data showing scheduled flights proceeding without delay.

According to real-time tracking on FlightAware, flights departing from major Southwest hubs - including Chicago Midway (MDW), Los Angeles International (LAX), Denver International (DEN), William P. Hobby (HOU), and Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX) - were airborne and on schedule Thursday morning. Active flights include SWA1016 from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City, SWA1141 from Chicago Midway to Seattle-Tacoma, and SWA1163 from Nashville to Miami, all estimated to arrive on time.

The update comes in the wake of significant disruption that saw 758 Southwest flights cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country. As reported by Travel and Tour World, major destinations impacted by the cancellations included Dallas Love Field (DAL), Denver, Chicago, Phoenix, Las Vegas McCarran (LAS), Orlando International (MCO), and LAX.

The airline has not provided a full explanation for the widespread cancellations. However, aviation experts cite several contributing factors.

“Thunderstorms in the Midwest and West Coast may have played a role, especially in cities like Chicago and Phoenix,” experts said. Others pointed to overloaded air traffic control systems due to increased summer travel demand, as well as potential staffing shortages at the airline.

In response to the crisis, Southwest Airlines has deployed additional personnel to affected airports. “Customer service representatives have been available at gateways to offer information and help passengers with rebooking their flights,” the airline said in a statement.