Spain holiday warning: Water restrictions introduced in areas of popular destination Mallorca amid 'critical' drought situation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Four municipalities in Mallorca have decided to limit water consumption over the past few days, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin. A further two municipalities have also published recommendations asking to limit its water use due to the drought situation and the decrease of reserves in the reservoirs.
Algaida, Montuïri, Porreres and Lloret de Vistalegre have agreed to a limit of 150 litres per person per day. Ariany and Costitx have published notices asking to limit consumption.
The municipalities are calling for restrictions in the use of drinking water to refilling swimming pools, watering gardens and orchards, cleaning terraces, cars and other elements and “avoid any use that is dispensable, unnecessary or superfluous”. Montuïri is one of the most affected municipalities. Its mayor, Paula Amengual, explained they have needed to bring water in by tanker for years but in recent years the flow of vehicles is now daily and constant.
The mayor said: “If we compare June this year with 2023, there is a difference. The company that manages the water has told us that consumption in a couple of months has increased a lot and that the situation is critical. The consumption figures are very high. We have to put the brakes on now, because if not, we will have to cut back”.
Other municipalities in Mallorca have also set limits on water consumption this year, such as Banyalbufar, Artà and Estellencs. In May, the latter banned the use of drinking water for filling swimming pools, watering allotments and gardens - especially lawns and trees - cleaning terraces, cars and façades, and any aesthetic use, such as ornamental fountains. In June Artà also approved prohibitions for the villages of S’Estanyol, Montferrutx and Colònia de Sant Pere. The town suspended authorisations and licences for the construction of swimming pools, installations or water tanks for recreational purposes for a maximum of one year. Catalan municipalities have faced water consumption limits since the region declared a drought emergency in early February,
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.