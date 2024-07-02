Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Water restrictions have been introduced in the popular holiday destination Mallorca due to drought.

Four municipalities in Mallorca have decided to limit water consumption over the past few days, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin. A further two municipalities have also published recommendations asking to limit its water use due to the drought situation and the decrease of reserves in the reservoirs.

Algaida, Montuïri, Porreres and Lloret de Vistalegre have agreed to a limit of 150 litres per person per day. Ariany and Costitx have published notices asking to limit consumption.

The municipalities are calling for restrictions in the use of drinking water to refilling swimming pools, watering gardens and orchards, cleaning terraces, cars and other elements and “avoid any use that is dispensable, unnecessary or superfluous”. Montuïri is one of the most affected municipalities. Its mayor, Paula Amengual, explained they have needed to bring water in by tanker for years but in recent years the flow of vehicles is now daily and constant.

The mayor said: “If we compare June this year with 2023, there is a difference. The company that manages the water has told us that consumption in a couple of months has increased a lot and that the situation is critical. The consumption figures are very high. We have to put the brakes on now, because if not, we will have to cut back”.