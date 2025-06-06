Watch the comical moment British holidaymakers dashed to get a sunbed near the pool at their hotel - after waiting for an hour for it to open.

Hilarious video shows British 'towel warriors' sprinting for sunbeds around the pool at a Magaluf hotel.

Aaron Turner, 34, was holidaying with fiancé Shauna Wall, 32, and their daughter Halle, four, when he spotted the bizarre scenes.

In typical British fashion, holidaymakers queued by the pool at Hotel Sol Barbados for up to an hour before staff opened it.

The family, from County Meath in Ireland, said each day sunseekers would wait at one of the three pool entrances.

Aaron said they appeared from 9am ready for the pool opening at 10am, despite there being plenty of beds up for grabs.

The dad-of-one, a full-time content creator, said: "The queues would get pretty long. Once the barriers opened, all the rules went - people were jumping the queue, and some were properly running. There were definitely enough beds but people wanted the best spots.

“I thought it was hilarious, I've seen videos of it online before but it was the first time I experienced it myself. We got a good laugh out of it."

