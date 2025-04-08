Spain’s hottest seasonal hotel openings for 2025

Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay

Whether your ideal holiday is perching poolside with a pina colada, or surveying sunsets from your swim-up suite, Spain’s seasonal hotels remain an enduringly popular holiday destination for Brits.

From an adults-only opening in collaboration with O Beach Ibiza, to new luxury wellness retreats at a stunning Nobu hotel, there is a lot to be excited about. Here are some of the hottest seasonal openings for 2025.

Opening 4 April and 11 April respectively

Located on the famous Playa d'en Bossa, this resort, comprising of Grand Palladium Select Palace and Grand Palladium White Island Resort & Spa, is ideal for an all-inclusive holiday with either the family, a partner, or group of friends. This year sees the launch of Grand Palladium Select Palace Ibiza, an exclusive premium offering with private areas, unique benefits and VIP services tailored to guests. An abundance of entertainment options is offered to guests, in addition to the Zentropia Palladium Spa; two show-cooking restaurants; a wine bar; 24-hour sports bar and three à la carte restaurants, including Portofino, a Mediterranean beachfront restaurant with gorgeous sea views.

Prices for Grand Palladium Select Palace Ibiza start from £239 per night on an all-inclusive basis.

Prices for Grand Palladium White Island Resort & Spa start from £207 per night on an all-inclusive basis.

BEST FOR: HAUT LUXURY – BLESS HOTEL IBIZA

Opening 17 April

Located in Es Canar, Cala Nova, BLESS Hotel Ibiza offers the opportunity to experience haut luxury through its unparalleled seaside location, exquisite gastronomy, and unwavering commitment to well-being. This season, Lumbre arrives at BLESS Hotel Ibiza with a new culinary concept honouring the Mediterranean. Guests can take in the sunset on the EPIC Infinity Lounge, the rooftop with incredible views and Mexican-inspired concept, which stands out for its strong cocktail offering. This year, as a new addition, the prestigious brand Natura Bissé is being integrated into the Magness Soulful Spa, bringing the latest in luxury skincare to further elevate the guest experience.

Prices start from £193 per night on a room-only basis.

BEST FOR: CHILLED OUT SEXY VIBES – BONITO IBIZA HOTEL

Opening 2 June

Bonito Ibiza, in collaboration with O Beach Ibiza, will open its doors in the vibrant San Antonio Bay for the first time on 2 June 2025. With 252 beautifully curated rooms, the casual luxury hotel offers a sun-drenched sanctuary with its design focusing on a fusion of earthy, organic textures and retro-chic accents. The hotel offers a 275m2 main pool and sun deck in a vibrant adults-only space, surrounded by stylish cabanas and Balinese beds, whilst poolside rooms provide direct access to a second family-friendly pool. The Mexican rooftop bar and restaurant, Cielito, comes alive with an unforgettable golden-hour experience in collaboration with O Beach, offering the perfect place to soak up the atmosphere of pop-up events and performances from renowned local talent. Bonito Ibiza offers guests free entry to O Beach Ibiza before 3pm every day*, famous for its high-energy pool parties and live music.

Prices start from £148.50 per night (based on the Daydreamer category) on a B&B basis.

BEST FOR: LOCAL GASTRONOMY – PARADOR DE MOLINA DE ARAGÓN

Opening 15 May

Spain’s state-run network of historic and cultural hotels is set to open its 98th establishment, Parador de Molina de Aragón, in Guadalajara, Castile La Mancha on 15 May 2025. The new addition will mark the 10th Parador in the region, reinforcing the network's commitment to helping travellers explore Spain while supporting its lesser-known, rural areas. Situated on a 26,000 square metre site in the upper area of the city, the all-new and contemporary-style Parador offers panoramic views of its emblematic Molina de los Caballeros walled fortress. Designed in keeping with its historic surroundings, it incorporates stone as a principal material, connecting with the castle's walls and the traditional style of local architecture. Spread across two floors, the Parador comprises 22 rooms, two suites, wellness facilities including a small spa, a reception and terrace area, café, and event venue space. In keeping with Paradores’ gastronomic tradition, there will also be a restaurant that celebrates the region’s culinary diversity serving local specialties such as roasted lamb and river trout.

The strategic location offers British travellers a seamless journey from Madrid.

Prices start from £126 per night on a B&B basis.

BEST FOR: REJUVENATING WELLNESS – NOBU IBIZA BAY HOTEL

Opening 11 April 2025

The spirit of Ibiza’s laidback south is calling and Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is poised to welcome guests for another season. Opening on 11 April 2025, just in time for Easter, the hotel invites guests to bask in a blend of laidback luxury, fulfilling experiences, and a warm atmosphere. Whether seeking relaxation, indulgence, or exploration of the vibrant White Island, Nobu Ibiza Bay serves as a sun-soaked haven. The 2025 season will introduce a chic beach club, transformative new wellness retreats including the rejuvenating Dr. Barbara Sturm Experience the 4-night Crystal Sound Sanctuary Retreat and the 3-day Self Space Leadership Retreat, and new island-inspired entertainment for the whole family.

Rooms from 390€ / £322 in low season and 980€ / £810 in high season

To find out more, visit nobuhotelibizabay.com or email [email protected]

