Speed beats data security for UK air passengers

Andrew Madigan of Getronics

In an era of rising cyberattacks, a new UK report reveals most air travellers still put speed and convenience ahead of data security.

According to Getronics’ 2025 Travel Trust Barometer, 53% of British passengers say a smooth journey is their top priority, while just 36% rank protecting their personal data as their main concern. However, the report also shows that six in ten (59%) of UK air passengers fear loss of personal data when flying.

The findings highlight a growing tension between the push for frictionless travel and mounting risks around personal data collection, as airports expand their use of biometrics, facial recognition and digital tracking.

Andrew Madigan is a Client Director at Getronics, a global leader in digital transformation and secure IT solutions.

Airport security

He said: “Travellers want quick, seamless journeys but often don’t realise how much personal data is involved and how it’s used. Our report shows a widespread lack of awareness of the data shared and with whom it is shared, which puts trust at risk should an airport expose passenger data.”

The report highlights than just over half (55%) of all travellers said they felt in control of their personal data while booking or taking a flight – yet only one in four passengers read terms and conditions before handing over personal information when booking travel.

Andrew added: "We work with clients in the aviation sector every day, so we know first-hand that the industry is facing a persistent rise in hacking attempts. It’s no longer a question of if airports will be targeted by cybercriminals - it’s a matter of when and how often.”

Rob Nidschelm, Global Head of Operational Security at Getronics, said: “The good news for airports is that this is not a rejection of technology. Travellers are open to greater use of technology in return for improved experience. However, our own threat intelligence continues to highlight a persistent rise in targeted attacks on aviation, particularly on passenger data systems, biometric platforms, and third-party integrations critical to airport operations.

Airport entrance

“This isn’t theoretical: we’ve seen ransomware groups and state-linked actors specifically probing airport defences across Europe.

“With the push to a digital paperless experience ever increase the sensitivity of the data increases its value to hacking groups. Trust in digital travel relies on trust in the security behind it, the aviation sector aviation sector must treat cybersecurity not as a compliance checkbox but as a continuous operational priority."

Getronics specialises in building resilient, industry-leading IT security systems that protect mission-critical operations and works with airports in the UK and internationally.

Andrew said: “Airports need to continue to build trust and that starts with a strong digital infrastructure. Speed and experience matters, but the challenge of securing personal data against determined and well-resourced hackers is more daunting than it’s ever been.”