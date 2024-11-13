Spend Christmas in a monastery! The ultimate seasonal Great Escape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

87% of Brits believe Christmas has become over-commercialised and stressful. It’s no wonder some are rediscovering the message of the season by staying in a monastery or guesthouse run by a religious order.

Rooms are available in the UK and traditional Christmas locations such as Holywell or Rome, says a leading travel expert.

It seems that Christmas goods started to appear on supermarket shelves earlier than ever this year and festive TV ads launched in October. If you think that the season has become over-commercialised and its true message has become lost among the tinsel and elves, you are not alone, says a leading tourism expert.

Lily Smith from Monasteries.com says: ‘Our latest analysis of recent polls reveals Brits’ attitude to Christmas is becoming increasingly negative. Polls taken since the turn of the century consistently reveal that around 87% of us believe Christmas is too commercial. It also leaves people feeling too pressured. Last year, YouGov revealed 45% of Brits were stressed about gift shopping, 25% simply didn’t have the time to complete it all and 17% said there were too many people to buy for.

Many Brits believe Christmas has become too commercialised. It’s possible to escape the pressure by staying at places such as the Bridgettine Sisters’ St.Winefride's Guest House in the ancient town of Holywell this December.

‘Money is also a worry. The average Brit spends over £900 during the Christmas season on presents, food, clothes and parties. According to the business analysts Statista, this Christmas we’re set to spend a record £88.3bn, up from £84.9bn last year.

‘Perhaps most concerningly, 23% of us believe Christmas is mainly celebrated today because of commercial pressure. It’s no wonder that a growing number of people are looking to escape our consumerist Christmas and rediscover its true message.

‘There are few better ways of achieving this than by staying in a monastery, convent or similar religious institution over Christmas. Many people looking to escape the frenzy and spend the season somewhere quieter and more contemplative are surprised but delighted to discover they can stay in monasteries and convents here in the UK and in many countries across Europe.

‘Far from being cloistered in their rooms, guests often get the chance to meet like-minded travellers at many monasteries and abbeys. It’s a great opportunity for people to come together for the season. Food plays a very important role in monastic life, with guests often encouraged to come together for meals and friendly conversation. Most properties provide bed and breakfast as standard, with some catering for all meals if booked in advance, even over Christmas.

‘Here in the UK, a variety of locations will be welcoming guests this December including St.Winefride's Guest House in the ancient town of Holywell, a place of pilgrimage since the 7th century. The Bridgettine Sisters welcome people for an enjoyable stay all year round. The Convent Chapel, adjacent to the guesthouse, is a sanctuary that is always open to pilgrims and visitors and serves as a perfect space for quiet contemplation and prayer.

‘The Bridgettine Convent has a thriving liturgical life, including daily Mass and services over the Christmas period, that everyone is invited to participate in.

‘Visitors can also explore the historic St.Winefride's Holy Well and delve into the town's rich history at the Greenfield Valley Heritage Park. They can wrap up warm to enjoy the scenic countryside with various walking and cycling trails. Rooms are available, with lunch included, from just £74 a night over Christmas.

‘Further afield, where better to rediscover the message of Christmas than in Rome, where the Vatican holds 21 days of celebrations. Attractions include the famous nativity scene in St Peter’s Square, markets, carols and Masses. St. Peter's Basilica and St. Peter's Square are open throughout Christmas and visitors can even attend the Christmas Mass at the Vatican during this time.

‘The 18th-century Hotel Casa Valdese, near St Peter’s, is run by the Waldensian Diaconia. The hotel is located close to the Vatican, in one of the most fascinating areas of the capital, yet it’s both quiet and peaceful. As one visitor told Monasteries.com: “We had a wonderful stay over Christmas and New Year. First and foremost, the people at Casa were absolutely wonderful: courteous, kind and efficient. Our room was simple but clean. The common areas were also clean and comfortable, and the roof top patio was great, especially at New Year’s.” The Casa Valdese offers rooms with bed and breakfast for £150 a night over Christmas and it is located within easy walking distance of local restaurants and attractions.

‘Another of Rome’s religious guesthouses that’s a haven for pilgrims at Christmas is Casa Margherita Teresa, managed by the Convittrici del Bambin Gesù. It’s a little further away from the centre of Rome and caters to a diverse range of guests, including clergy and laity, families and solo travellers. It offers single, double, triple and quadruple rooms, all of which come equipped with private bathrooms.

‘Casa Margherita Teresa provides a retreat for those seeking spiritual rejuvenation or simply a peaceful stay at Christmas. One benefit is that the Casa offers full board for those who want to feel a part of the community and share in its meals. There’s also a chapel actually on the premises for guests who are looking for a spiritual Christmas break. Rooms are available from just £57.30 a night over Christmas, with full board costing from £94.70.

‘To find out more about staying in Rome over Christmas and making the most of the city’s year-round attractions, see Monasteries.com’s full online guide at https://www.monasteries.com/en-GB/city/rome/home/