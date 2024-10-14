Sport in the Algarve: Quinta do Lago boasts Pilates, tennis and triathlon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This October and November brings new heights of sporting greatness at The Campus at Quinta do Lago, developing their prestigious tennis and triathlon events, and making significant strides in the development in their wellness offerings

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quinta do Lago has unveiled its autumn programme of sport at high-performance centre, The Campus, including the introduction of a brand new Pilates Studio, opening in October 2024. For the second year in a row, Quinta do Lago will host W50 Tennis Tournament in October, the biggest women’s tennis tournament ever in the Algarve with confirmed support of the Portuguese Tennis Federation and the International Tennis Federation. This event is groundbreaking for the Algarve, as it will be the first of its kind in the region. It will also attract top-tier players, including those ranked in the world’s top 100, highlighting Quinta do Lago’s continued strive for sporting excellence. In November, the Tri-Triathlon will return to The Campus to provide athletes of all levels with an exhilarating experience in which to show off the impressive result of all their hard work and training.

Q Reformer Pilates – Opening October 2024

Quinta do Lago continues to elevate its world-class wellness and sports offering with the introduction of Q Reformer Pilates, a state-of-the-art studio opening this October. Known for its commitment to continuous improvement, Quinta do Lago has added Reformer Pilates to provide guests with a new, transformative fitness experience. The new studio, available by appointment only, features top-tier Pilates machines and offers personalised guidance from expert instructors. Guests can now enjoy the numerous benefits of Reformer Pilates, such as improved strength, flexibility, and posture, all within the tranquil environment of Quinta do Lago.

Aerial view of Quinta do Lago showcasing The Campus

W50 Tennis Tournament – 6th – 13th October 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quinta do Lago is set to host the Algarve’s first-ever international W50 Tennis Tournament, taking place from October 6th to October 13th, 2024. As the only W50 tournament ever organised in the Algarve, it promises to attract top-tier female tennis professionals from around the globe. Last year’s tournament featured eight players ranked within the world’s top 200, with Czech player Gabriela Knutson emerging as the singles champion. British players Heather Watson, who claimed the doubles title, and Harriet Dart, last year’s singles finalist, were also standout participants. This year’s event is expected to deliver another thrilling week of world-class competition, culminating with the singles final on October 13th.

Guests wishing to work on their skill development can take part in Quinta do Lago’s year-round tennis or padel leagues, whilst younger guests looking to turn pro one day can seek professional coaching in the resort’s Junior Academies.

The Campus Tri Triathlon – 08:30-14:00 on 10th November 2024

Returning to Quinta do Lago on 10th November, the annual Tri-Triathlon will take place across the resort. The thrilling course was designed to showcase the natural beauty and sunshine of the Ria Formosa Natural Park. The race begins at the world-class training facility The Campus, before winding through lakes and nature trails across the resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its 7th edition, the event offers a range of categories to ensure everyone can participate, including options for super sprint and sprint races for both federated and non-federated athletes. Sprint athletes will tackle a 750m swim, 20km bike ride, and 5km run, while super sprint participants will take on a 350m swim, 10km bike ride, and 2.5km run. After an intense day of racing and reconnecting with the great outdoors, athletes can head to the nearby Magnolia Hotel to relax and recover. Guests can book rejuvenating spa treatments to ease their sore post-race muscles, enjoy a rest day lounging next to the Palm Springs inspired pool, and indulge in a celebratory meal at The Magnolia Restaurant.

When not competing, guests can make use of The Campus, a state-of-the-art multi-sports hub with activities like yoga, padel, and cycling. Professional athletes frequent it, enjoying services like sports massages and rehabilitation. Beyond The Campus, guests can extend their visit to explore world-class activities like golf, water sports, guided tours of the natural park, and eco-initiatives.

Entry to the Tri-Triathlon is 15 euros for professionals, and 25 euros for amateurs This include a welcome kit, hydration and snacks.Please see more information on the Tri-Triathlon here: https://www.quintadolago.com/en/events/tri-triathlon-the-campus/ and pre-register here.