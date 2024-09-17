St Ives and Whitby: UK's favourite childhood holiday destinations revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new report which surveyed 2,000 British staycation goers has revealed St Ives, Whitby, and Weymouth as the UK's top three favourite childhood holiday destinations.

As the end of the year draws closer, and many staycation goers feel the nostalgia for their 2024 trips kick in, many will already be drawing up an itinerary for a revisit. For many this urge to revisit their favourite destination never goes away, as a new poll of 2,000 UK staycation goers by holidaycottages.co.uk revealed that 68% of people have revisited their childhood staycation destination in adulthood, at an average of 4.5 times.

With 51% of UK staycation goers revealing their childhood destination as their happy place, the study has revealed the UK’s favourite childhood holiday destinations for repeat travel, with St Ives, Whitby and Weymouth revealed as the top three.

To give travellers inspiration when visiting over the off-peak season, the staycation experts at holidaycottages.co.uk have revealed the best things to get up to over the September to December months.

Image of St Ives, Cornwall

1. St Ives, Cornwall

Coming out on top was the beautiful seaside town of St Ives, where in the off-peak season, you’ll be surrounded by a community spirit of everyone from surfers to dog walkers, as the fresh sea air does everything in its power to put your mind at ease. Porthgwidden Beach is a must-visit as you cocoon in sheltered cover, looking out at those braving the surf spots in the colder months. St Ives is also a mecca for art lovers and was the beating heart of the British Modernist movement – The Barbara Hepworth Museum and the Tate St Ives are just a few that showcase this legacy.

2. Whitby, North Yorkshire

It may be a seaside town, but the quaint fishing town tucked away on the Northeast coast is so much more than ice cream and sandcastles on the beach. The town really comes alive over the autumn and winter periods, with Whitby being home to the UK’s biggest goth festival, and some seriously ghostly goings on courtesy of the Whitby Ghost Tour. Make sure to climb the 199 steps, where at the top you’ll find the Whitby Abbey, which is specially illuminated at night. You can also hop on the NYMR steam train to the nearby village of Goathland where Harry Potter fans will recognise the film’s Hogsmeade Station. Of course, no trip to Whitby is complete without sampling some of the country’s best fish and chips – try The Magpie, a Whitby institution.

3. Weymouth, Dorset

Weymouth was another charming seaside town which has rightly earned its spot in the UK’s favourite childhood destinations. Located on the Jurassic Coast, the Dorset town is home to Weymouth Beach, one of the UK’s top 20 beaches – so wrap up warm and take a brisk walk along its golden sands. Nothe Fort is another must-visit, a favourite among history lovers and scenic appreciators – you can head down below through its network of underground passages, or head to the top for a wonderful 360 view of Dorset’s Jurassic Coast.

4. Tenby, Pembrokeshire

Famous for its picture-perfect harbour, and quaint pastel houses is the Pembrokeshire town of Tenby. There are no ends of charming beaches to visit, with a hot beverage in hand, from the Blue Flag accoladed North Beach and South Beach, to the Castle Beach, which is shadowed by Tenby Castle. For foodies, there are plenty of eateries to excite the tastebuds, from fish and chips to Sunday roasts. If heading there with your family, Heatherton World of Activities is ideal for any wetter weather – you can even bring your four-legged friends along for the adventure.

5. Cromer, Norfolk

Cromer is another quintessential seaside town, known for its traditional pier, stunning beaches and famous crab dishes. If you’re visiting in the winter make sure to check out a show at Cromer Pier, the only end-of-pier theatre show in Europe, with a number of shows in their winter calendar including folk legends Fairport Convention and Cromer Pier Christmas show. If you fancy trying the famous Cromer Crab, make sure to check out the ever-popular Old Rock Shop Bistro, or cosy up and grab a pint of Norfolk ale at The Foundry Arms.

6. Brixham, Devon

In the off-peak season, you can immerse yourself in the charming beauty of the fishing village of Brixham - without all the crowds. Brixham holds plenty of fun for all the family with attractions such as The Smugglers and Pirates Experience, which transports visitors back to 18th century. Brixham Heritage Museum is another award-winning museum where the kids can really get their hands on the village’s culture. For a nice bite to eat, check out Breakwater Bistro, a relaxed harbourside spot to grab a coffee or sample local delicacies.

7. Seahouses, Northumberland

Tucked into the Northumberland coast is the beautiful village of Seahouses, the fish and chips are tasty all year round and might be even more appreciated huddled up and watching the waves crash. For the wildlife lovers, you can even take a boat trip to the Farne Islands, with September and October season the perfect time to spot some seal pups, with the highest number expected at the end of the October month.

Shannon Keary, Digital PR Manager at holidaycottages.co.uk, said: “With summer now over, many of us will be looking back on our 2024 adventures across the UK – however, our recent research shows that many of us will be keeping those memories close for life, even bringing our families along for the adventure in the future. Although the winter seasons can be quieter for some popular destinations, especially seaside towns, the new seasons bring a completely different perspective to the areas, with activities you are likely to experience in the summer months.

“We hope our research has inspired staycation goers across the UK to revisit some of their favourite destinations!”

For further details on the research including some travel tips, please visit https://www.holidaycottages.co.uk/blog/nostalgic-staycations