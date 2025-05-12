States where renters get the most space for their money
To help renters get the most space for their money, real estate experts at Cash For Home have identified the U.S. states with the most affordable rent per square foot.
The study found that North Dakota offers the most affordable rent, coming in at just $1.08 per square foot. Renters in North Dakota get the biggest bang for their buck, making it a top choice for those seeking value in their rental home.
Oklahoma comes in second with a rent of $1.17 per square foot. It offers a good balance of affordability and space, making it a solid option for renters looking for value.
Arkansas ranks third, with rent at $1.19 per square foot. It offers a good amount of space for the price, making it another solid option for renters.
South Dakota ranks fourth with an average of $1.23 per square foot allowing renters in the state to enjoy larger living spaces without breaking the bank.
Mississippi completes the top five with a rent of $1.26 per square foot, offering renters a great combination of affordability and space.
In contrast, renters in states like New York ($3.18 per square foot), Massachusetts ($3.06 per square foot), and Hawaii ($2.98 per square foot) are paying a premium for limited space. The high cost per square foot in these areas means renters are shelling out significantly more for smaller living quarters.
Nathan Richardson from Cash for Home commented on the findings:
“Rent prices vary a lot across the U.S. Places with growing economies and more people tend to have higher rents. But cost isn't everything. Jobs, lifestyle, and taxes matter too.
Understanding how much you're paying for rent compared to others can be a game-changer. This study provides a clear picture of where your rental dollars go further.
By comparing your state's rent per square foot to the national average and those pricey hotspots, you can quickly see if you're getting a good deal.”
Here is the full list of the US states where renters get the most space for their money:
|Rank
|State
|Average Rent ($)
|Average Apartment Size
|Rent per square foot ($)
|1
|North Dakota
|1,057
|957
|1.10
|2
|Oklahoma
|1,019
|856
|1.19
|3
|Arkansas
|1,080
|894
|1.20
|4
|South Dakota
|1,127
|901
|1.25
|5
|Wyoming
|1,120
|877
|1.27
|6
|Mississippi
|1,304
|1,015
|1.28
|7
|West Virginia
|1,282
|989
|1.29
|8
|Alabama
|1,289
|985
|1.30
|9
|Louisiana
|1,218
|915
|1.33
|10
|Kansas
|1,227
|903
|1.35
|11
|Nebraska
|1,261
|933
|1.35
|12
|Kentucky
|1,278
|930
|1.37
|13
|Ohio
|1,261
|896
|1.40
|14
|Indiana
|1,276
|903
|1.41
|15
|Missouri
|1,273
|899
|1.41
|16
|Iowa
|1,209
|893
|1.44
|17
|Michigan
|1,324
|916
|1.44
|18
|Tennessee
|1,487
|949
|1.56
|19
|Georgia
|1,606
|1,016
|1.58
|20
|North Carolina
|1,528
|963
|1.58
|21
|South Carolina
|1,590
|1002
|1.58
|22
|New Mexico
|1,353
|829
|1.63
|23
|Texas
|1,447
|881
|1.64
|24
|Wisconsin
|1,525
|903
|1.68
|25
|Nevada
|1,526
|900
|1.69
|26
|Minnesota
|1,537
|887
|1.73
|27
|Idaho
|1,593
|913
|1.74
|28
|Utah
|1,612
|920
|1.75
|29
|Delaware
|1,627
|909
|1.78
|30
|Montana
|1,584
|869
|1.82
|31
|Arizona
|1,582
|847
|1.86
|32
|Pennsylvania
|1,696
|888
|1.90
|33
|Florida
|1,955
|971
|2.01
|34
|Maryland
|1,841
|903
|2.03
|35
|Oregon
|1,748
|852
|2.05
|36
|Alaska
|1,483
|704
|2.10
|37
|Virginia
|1,956
|920
|2.12
|38
|Colorado
|1,914
|871
|2.19
|39
|Connecticut
|1,992
|892
|2.23
|40
|Rhode Island
|2,084
|927
|2.24
|41
|Maine
|1,947
|842
|2.31
|42
|Illinois
|1,940
|836
|2.32
|43
|New Hampshire
|2,070
|882
|2.34
|44
|Washington
|2,028
|835
|2.42
|45
|Vermont
|2,107
|813
|2.59
|46
|New Jersey
|2,267
|856
|2.64
|47
|California
|2,555
|852
|2.99
|48
|Hawaii
|2,677
|845
|3.16
|49
|Massachusetts
|2,819
|890
|3.16
|50
|New York
|2,722
|842
|3.23