Stay in unique bourbon barrel cabins which are neat and on the rocks

It’s every whiskey lover’s dream – and the perfect spot for a nightcap.

Visitors to Kentucky’s famous Bourbon Country can now sample the contents of its kegs and sleep in one.

Bourbon Barrel Retreats, set in the heart of the Bluegrass State’s production region, has nine giant barrels that are now on offer to guests from $259 per night.

The upmarket cabins – the first of their kind in the United States – have 300 square feet of internal space and 10ft of headroom.

They also boast a king size bed, and some even come with their own private hot tubs.

While the barrels are new and have never stored bourbon, they look identical to those used by famous local distilleries like Wild Turkey, Woodford Reserve.

Owner Tony Happeny said: “We wanted to elevate the experience for visitors in this region, and came up with the idea of bourbon barrels.

“At that point, it was just a concept, no one had done it, so we couldn't just copy something and run with it. We built a prototype to test the dimensions and be sure it was weatherproof.

“I knew that if we could make it work, people would be into it—and they are. It took off fast. We're drawing plenty of out-of-staters visiting in groups, so it's been great.”

The venue, set in 50 rolling acres between Bardstown and Lawrenceburg, plans to open an on-site whisky tasting room later this year.

“That addition will enable our guests to experience some special pours, plus our own upcoming custom bourbon release, without needing to leave the property,” Happeny added.

“People especially enjoy gathering around our communal firepits in the evening with a bottle or two they picked up along their journeys. They share their bourbons—and their opinions.”

Bourbon, a type of whiskey, develops its signature taste from the ageing process in charred oak barrels.

Kentucky also sits on vast limestone deposits, which naturally filter iron out of the water and make the drink smoother and more refined.

The Bluegrass State now produces around 90 per cent of the world's bourbon, and the proliferation of small-batch premium and super-premium products, which are aged longer and fetch higher retail prices, has helped propel sales and given bourbon a more cosmopolitan image.

Its main overseas customers include Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and Germany, in addition to emerging markets in China, Africa, and India.

