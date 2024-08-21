Stay simple on the Caribbean Spice Isle of Grenada this September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grenada, the Spice Isle of the Caribbean, is renowned for its pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and warm hospitality. Since 2022, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has celebrated the island’s diverse, family run stays with Simple Stays Grenada - a carefully curated collection of boutique hotels and villas.

Simple Stays Grenada offers a distinct opportunity to experience the island's captivating charm and genuine character through thoughtfully curated, unpretentious accommodation. These intimate, family-owned properties embody the essence of laid-back Caribbean living, attracting travellers who seek authenticity and meaningful connections. A 'Simple Stay' appeals to conscious explorers, cultural enthusiasts, and those desiring a more grounded travel experience. These establishments, nestled amidst lush tropical gardens or perched along the island's expansive coastlines, provide an ideal base for guests who appreciate the beauty in simplicity and wish to forge a deeper connection with Grenada's natural wonders and rich culture.

Operated by local families who take pride in sharing their island's heritage, Simple Stays cater to visitors who value personal touches, home-cooked Grenadian cuisine, and insider knowledge of hidden gems. Whether it's eco-minded backpackers, couples seeking a romantic yet unassuming retreat, or families wanting to experience the true essence of island life, Simple Stays offer a serene respite where guests can immerse themselves in the rhythm and warmth of Grenadian hospitality. From the renowned powdery sands of Grand Anse Beach to the verdant trails of Grand Etang National Park, Simple Stays Grenada promises a memorable escape that captures the spirit of this Caribbean paradise, ideal for those who believe that the most extraordinary experiences often come from the most ordinary moments.

“Simple Stays Grenada is more than a collection of accommodation, it’s an immersive journey into the soul of our island,” said Petra Roach, CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority. “By curating a selection of properties that embody Grenada’s natural charm, we’re offering travellers a chance to connect with our local communities and savour our rich heritage. Simple Stays is a testament to Grenada’s commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and unique travel experiences.”

Property of Mount Edgecombe

To encourage exploration, guests booking a Simple Stays property will receive exclusive discounts on a range of activities - including kayaking, diving, river tubing, hiking, and chocolate factory tours.

Mount Edgecombe Plantation Boutique Hotel

Perched on a working estate in the scenic mountains of St. Marks, Mount Edgecombe Plantation Boutique Hotel offers some of the finest Caribbean vistas on the island. This intimate, seven-room retreat embodies barefoot luxury, providing an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. As a family-run establishment, it delivers an honest experience with an in-house chef catering to guests' culinary desires. Recently, the hotel expanded its charm with the addition of three newly opened Mango Suites, enhancing its offer and ensuring an unforgettable stay amidst the thriving landscape.

HOW: Rooms at Mount Edgecombe are priced from $221 (£175) per night. For more information and to book, please visit https://www.mountedgecombegrenada.com/

Siesta Hotel

Siesta Hotel offers tranquillity and rejuvenation on a hillside overlooking the stunning Grand Anse Beach. The hotel’s 53 guest rooms and apartments provide breathtaking views and comfortable accommodation, perfect for couples and families seeking a peaceful escape. Enjoy refreshing drinks at the on-site juice bar and savour the island's flavours at the Calypso Restaurant. Siesta Hotel is ideally located to explore Grenada’s natural beauty and rich culture. Families can take advantage of their special offer where children under 15 stay for free until November 20th.

HOW: Rates at Siesta Hotel start from $99 (£77) per night. For more information and to book, please visit https://siestahotel.com/

Lance Aux Epines Cottages

Nestled on the white sands of Lance Aux Epines Beach, next to Prickly Bay, the Lance Aux Epines Cottages offer a tranquil escape in the heart of Grenada. This intimate collection of cottages and apartments provides a beachfront haven, perfect for those seeking an authentic Caribbean break. A family-run establishment, the cottages embody warm hospitality and personalised service, ensuring guests feel at home from the moment they arrive.

The cottages are designed to capture the essence of island life, with spacious interiors and private outdoor areas. Guests can enjoy the convenience of maid service and light laundry, allowing for a truly carefree holiday. The on-site Sand Bar serves fresh seafood with stunning bay views. The cottages’ proximity to the beach and tropical surroundings create a peaceful setting for a rejuvenating escape.

HOW: Lance Aux Epines Cottages rates start from $210 (£163) per night. For more information and to book, please visit https://laecottages.com/

Sea Breeze Hotel

Sea Breeze Hotel offers a warm welcome and a relaxed atmosphere just steps from the renowned Grand Anse Beach. This charming hotel is the perfect base for exploring Grenada, with shops, restaurants, and public transportation nearby.

Guests can enjoy comfortable en-suite rooms, each with a private balcony offering stunning sea views. The furnished suites provide additional amenities for extended stays. A shared outdoor lounge with a kitchen and barbecue facilities is available for guest use.

Sea Breeze is committed to sustainable tourism and offers guests the opportunity to participate in community outreach programs, such as teaching swimming to children, beach clean-ups, and supporting local schools.

HOW: Rates at Sea Breeze Hotel start from $95 (£74) per night. For more information and to book, please visit https://seabreezegrenada.com/

Visit the website at https://simplestays.puregrenada.com/ to explore the entire collection of properties and read more about Simple Stays Grenada.

For more information about Grenada, please visit www.puregrenada.com