You could be 'mixing' with Lisa Snowdon in this gintastic competition

The perfect role for gin lovers has been announced as Reserve, by Warner Hotels, is looking to pay one lucky applicant £500 to sip elegant gin cocktails with TV and radio presenter, Lisa Snowdon.

The role is calling for a ‘Gintern’ who will have the chance to visit two iconic properties; The Runnymede on Thames and the Heythrop Park in the Cotswolds to take part in cocktail making masterclasses in beautiful surroundings and provide feedback on their experience.

As well as sipping their way through a selection of over 30 craft gins and learning different ways to savour the popular spirit, the lucky candidate will receive exclusive access to each of the hotels’ award-winning spas, world-class entertainment and outdoor activities like golf and boat trips down the River Thames.

Lisa Snowdon, who was appointed ‘Chief Joy Officer’ at Reserve, by Warner Hotels earlier this year, said: “There’s nothing better than sipping on your favourite cocktail in a beautiful bar, and spending time learning how to mix your favourite drinks is the perfect way to truly savour the experience – and maybe even discover something new.

“I’m so excited to be welcoming our lucky Gintern to The Runnymede on Thames and Heythrop Park for a gin masterclass like no other – I know it’s going to be joyous!”

David Murdin, Chief Marketing Officer at Warner Hotels, added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Lisa in our search for a ‘Gintern’. We created the role after commissioning research which showed our guests prioritise exceptional food and drink experiences."

To apply for the unique role and one-off experience, or to find out more about Reserve, by Warner Hotels, visit warnerhotels.co.uk/competitions/gintern-ship by July 21.*

Reserve, by Warner Hotels, consists of two unique and sophisticated properties, including flagship riverside destination The Runnymede on Thames in Windsor and the stunning 300-year-old Grade II-listed Heythrop Park in the Cotswolds, which combines historical grandeur with modern charm.

Warner Hotels is the UK’s leading provider of short breaks, exclusively for adults. With 16 unique properties in stunning locations across the UK, a Warner Hotels break allows guests to re-discover the moments that make them glow, whether it’s relaxing in a luxurious spa, indulging in delicious food and drink prepared by expert chefs, exploring incredible surroundings or experiencing electrifying live shows and entertainment.

