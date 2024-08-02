Beatrix Potter holiday retreat launches summertime family digital detox escape

Guests are being encouraged to ‘check in’ their devices as well as themselves at a boutique Lake District hotel as part of a newly launched Family Summer Unplugged package - following research highlighting the impact of smartphone overuse by teens.

The new family digital detox retreat would see guests of Lindeth Howe Hotel, the former holiday home of Beatrix Potter, keep their phones and tablets in an envelope which they’d be challenged not to use for the duration of their stay.

In particular, if youngsters can refrain from accessing their digital devices during dinner they will enjoy 15 percent off their meal - as well as each other’s company.

This new challenge follows research by King’s College London released this month that shows 13 to 16-year-olds who have a problematic relationship with their smartphones - such as finding it difficult to control time spent on the device - are more likely to suffer from anxiety, depression and insomnia.

Other recent research also stated that by the age of 12 almost all children have a mobile phone and government guidance that showed between 2020 and 2022 there had been a 52 percent increase in children’s screen time.

The Family Summer Unplugged package will help families disconnect with the stresses and distractions of everyday life and reconnect with nature, thanks to the beautiful surroundings of Lake Windermere, where the hotel is located, as well as to spend quality time with their family away from their screens.

Tony Holden, General Manager of Lindeth Howe, the location that inspired the author of Peter Rabbit, said: “Lake Windermere in the Lake District is one of the most beautiful places in the world, and we know people come here to enjoy the beauty. But today much of that is seen via a screen to be uploaded onto social media, or shared with friends and family.

“With the Family Summer Unplugged package we want to encourage our guests to switch off and enjoy the beauty without the distraction of their phone or tablet. It’s a genuinely inspirational place and we hope this will allow guests to enjoy it even more.”

Included in the package will be tickets to the World of Beatrix Potter, and in the evening guests will be able to enjoy a range of family friendly games available at the hotel.

“We hope by disconnecting from devices our guests will be able to feel inspired by their surroundings, reconnect with their family away from screens and enjoy a relaxing stay,” added Tony. “The hotel has a real connection to family and children thanks to our connection with Beatrix Potter, so we can’t think of a better place to get the family together for some truly quality time together.”

Prices for the Summer Unplugged package start at £290 for two adults per night, with an additional £39 per child, and can be viewed at lindeth-howe.co.uk/mini-breaks/summer-unplugged. And for more information on Lindeth Howe Hotel, please visit: lindeth-howe.co.uk. To book please call 01539 445759.