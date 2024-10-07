Best and scariest British hair-raising tours to celebrate Halloween

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As we approach the highly anticipated season of Halloween, those brave enough will want to put their fears to the test with spine-tingling experiences that provide the ultimate fright. From terrifying taxi rides to ghoulish adventures, ToursByLocals has revealed a few suggestions of chilling tours to haunt visitors forever…

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London Horror! Tour

Discover London's creepy history with this hauntingly good tour exploring execution sites, plague pits, and haunted churchyards! Led by expert local Graham, families will have the chance to explore the capital in the back of a London cab while spooked by some of its scariest sights. Those brave enough will discover the spine-tingling tales of pirates, robbers, murders and more across secluded parks and isolated back streets. Thrill seekers of all ages will enjoy Graham's stories as they discover the true secrets of the city. Fully customisable to be suitable for children of all ages, this tour takes three hours and can include rest stops.

ToursByLocals offers the three-hour London Horror! Taxi Tour for £301 per tour (maximum group size of six people, prices may vary according to group size). This includes guiding services and private transport with door-to-door service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haunted graveyard

Uncover the ruinous & mysterious Dark and Spooky Cornwall

Those brave enough to discover the spooky secrets of Cornwall's past will be completely bewitched by this tour by local adventurer Zoe. Guests will have the chance to learn the terrifying tales of the choirboy lured away to sea by a wicked mermaid or explore a spooktastic witchcraft museum or two. Allowing guests to soak up the rich and spine-tingling atmosphere of Cornwall in Autumn, the tour will also explore the ancestors' ghosts hidden in plain sight. During this experience, participants will feast upon pastries and try to extract themselves from the mysterious and haunting realms of the Cornwall ruins.

ToursByLocals offers the eight-hour Dark & Spooky Cornwall Tour for £965 per tour for up to seven people. This includes guiding services, private transportation, public transport, and admission tickets.

Ghostly Bath

Visitors will uncover the secret history and mayhem of Bath as they embark upon this ghoulish night out, exploring iconic attractions including Bath Abbey and the Royal Victoria Park. Led by local guide Jamie, guests will listen to eerie stories of murder, mystery, hauntings, and ghosts that Jamie himself grew up hearing when he was little. Visitors will also learn frightening past of the old hospital and theatre as well as duelling ground where so many met their unfortunate end via sword or pistol. Jamie will then lead those haven’t been completely spooked to one of the famous haunted pubs for a hauntingly good pint or two!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ToursByLocals offers the Ghostly Bath walking tour for £145 per tour for up to ten people. This includes guiding services.

The sinister secrets of York

A region that’s known for the Medieval Minister, Victorian tearooms, and the shambles. While that is only a façade, there is certainly something a bit eerie about York. Wise and local guide Christopher will take guests through York’s less salubrious side. Tiptoe through dark and fetid alleyways, or snickleways as they are sometimes called there. Step into spine-chilling churches and hidden buildings surrounded by malady-brown trees. Christopher will narrate the oddities and mysteries through a series of tales of York on this journey. Stroll through an old railway station and visit a famous outlaw's grave, hear about the stories of the rogues, rebels, and ladies laid to rest. End the day at Walmgate Bar for the finest city gate in England or customise the tour beforehand and ask Christopher to add a haunted pub to the itinerary. There is a lot to choose from!

ToursByLocals offers the six-hour tour Secret Locations of York Walking Tour from £150 per tour, for up to eight people. This includes guiding services.