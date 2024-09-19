Best UK seaside locations ranked - Brighton comes out on top
Known for its iconic seafront, bustling pier, diverse food scene, and nostalgic arcade attractions, Brighton has been crowned the UK’s top seaside town.
With warm weather on the way this week, it's the perfect time to plan a late summer getaway to explore these popular seaside locations.
The 10 best seaside towns in the UK
1 Brighton
2 Great Yarmouth
3 Bournemouth
4 Scarborough
5 Skegness
6 Southend
7 Southport
8 Weston-super-Mare
9 Margate
10 Eastbourne
Brighton takes the lead by a significant margin, with over a quarter (26.59%) of respondents naming it their favourite seaside town in the UK according to new research by Betway. Great Yarmouth follows in second place with 16.42%, while Bournemouth secures third with 15.91%.
The UK seaside towns with the best food options
Brighton
Bournemouth
Great Yarmouth
Scarborough
Skegness
Southport
Margate
Weston-super-Mare
Barry Island
Southend
Eastbourne
Brighton, Bournemouth, and Great Yarmouth once again claim the top three spots. Thanks to their diverse culinary offerings, 26% of people voted Brighton as the best seaside town for food, followed by Bournemouth at 16% and Great Yarmouth at 15%.
Brighton takes the lead as the seaside town with the best seafront/pier, with nearly a third (31%) of people ranking it top. Bournemouth follows in second place with 20% of the votes. Scarborough moves into third, knocking out Great Yarmouth, with 14% of respondents choosing its seafront as the best.
Brighton is ranked the seaside town with the best arcades (24%), followed by Great Yarmouth (18%) and Skegness (15%).
Unsurprisingly, Brighton ranks first for the best rides and attractions, with a quarter (25%) of people agreeing it's the top spot. Great Yarmouth follows closely with 20%, while Skegness secures third place with 17%.
