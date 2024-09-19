Best UK seaside locations ranked - Brighton comes out on top

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As September marks the beginning of a new season, a survey has given Brits a chance to look back on their summer holidays and rank their favourite seaside destinations in the UK.

Known for its iconic seafront, bustling pier, diverse food scene, and nostalgic arcade attractions, Brighton has been crowned the UK’s top seaside town.

With warm weather on the way this week, it's the perfect time to plan a late summer getaway to explore these popular seaside locations.

The 10 best seaside towns in the UK

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton seafront

1 Brighton

2 Great Yarmouth

3 Bournemouth

4 Scarborough

5 Skegness

6 Southend

7 Southport

8 Weston-super-Mare

9 Margate

10 Eastbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton takes the lead by a significant margin, with over a quarter (26.59%) of respondents naming it their favourite seaside town in the UK according to new research by Betway. Great Yarmouth follows in second place with 16.42%, while Bournemouth secures third with 15.91%.

The UK seaside towns with the best food options

Brighton

Bournemouth

Great Yarmouth

Scarborough

Skegness

Southport

Margate

Weston-super-Mare

Barry Island

Southend

Eastbourne

Brighton, Bournemouth, and Great Yarmouth once again claim the top three spots. Thanks to their diverse culinary offerings, 26% of people voted Brighton as the best seaside town for food, followed by Bournemouth at 16% and Great Yarmouth at 15%.

Brighton takes the lead as the seaside town with the best seafront/pier, with nearly a third (31%) of people ranking it top. Bournemouth follows in second place with 20% of the votes. Scarborough moves into third, knocking out Great Yarmouth, with 14% of respondents choosing its seafront as the best.

Brighton is ranked the seaside town with the best arcades (24%), followed by Great Yarmouth (18%) and Skegness (15%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unsurprisingly, Brighton ranks first for the best rides and attractions, with a quarter (25%) of people agreeing it's the top spot. Great Yarmouth follows closely with 20%, while Skegness secures third place with 17%.