Experience why Butlin’s remains a top choice for family trips even 90 years after its opening, with exciting new additions and timeless fun. We loved Tots Week at Bognor Regis - here’s why.

If you've ever wondered whether a week at Butlin’s during Tots Week is actually worth it with a little whirlwind and a teething sidekick, let me answer that with a big, loud, ride-spinning, bubble-blasting YES.

We stayed in the Wave Hotel at the Bognor Regis resort, which - first off - felt like the kind of place that knows you're turning up with bags under your eyes and kids bouncing off the walls.

It was clean, bright, and brilliantly located for darting to the Skyline Pavilion when someone suddenly needed to see Candi from the Skyline Gang RIGHT NOW.

The Skyline Gang. Let’s talk. Ada, my four-year-old, is obsessed. She fully believes Candi is her best friend now. We saw every single show, sang every word, and yes, I may have caught myself humming the theme tune a week later. Tommy (aged 1) mostly pointed and clapped like a tiny enthusiastic coach, but even he was clearly into it.

Then there were the rides. Oh, the rides. That mini fairground is toddler heaven. Ada did the cars, the planes, and the little train on repeat, while Tommy looked on from the buggy with a mix of awe and snack-demanding intensity. The rides are perfectly pitched for little ones - no stress, no queues, no tokens - just pure joy.

Arcade machines? Dangerous territory. We could’ve lost hours (and change) to the 2p machines, and did. Ada got frighteningly good at picking up keyrings and jelly beans. Tommy mostly just tried to eat the tickets.

Splash Waterworld: Total Game-Changer

This place is next level. Think water slides, wave pools, lazy rivers—all under one roof and all designed with families in mind. Ada couldn’t get enough of the mini slides and shallow splash zones, while Tommy happily bobbed around in the toddler-friendly areas like he owned the place. It’s warm, clean, and packed with fun.

Honestly, if you’re not slightly pruney by the end, did you even go to Splash? This is probably the best Butlins - for toddler swimming.

Shows? Meeting Bonnie and Billy had Ada starstruck. Mister Maker was another massive highlight - Ada didn’t blink for the entire show, throw in a message from Barry of Eastenders Fame and some 90s music and even the adults were waving and clapping along. But the Animal Guys? Total surprise hit. These guys bring an important message about conservation as well as some larger-than-life puppets onto stage.

Food-wise, we went simple. Buffet for the win. So easy with the kids - and they love. Ten plates later, Ada was finally full!

And because it's Butlins, there's always something going on. You don’t have to plan every minute. Just wander and you'll find something fun. Boredom is impossible.

The Wave Hotel

Staying in the Wave Hotel was like pressing the “easy” button on the whole trip. It’s bright, clean, modern - but most importantly, the kids' bunk beds are LEGENDARY. Ada basically lost her mind when she saw them: built-in TVs at the end of each bed, glowing LED lights, and that full-on nautical theme made it feel like sleeping inside a cool undersea submarine. She called top bunk immediately, obviously.

Extras that turned into highlights

We stumbled into face painting, which they loved (obviously). The Puppet Castle was an unexpected gem - silly, sweet, and full of wobbly, giggly energy. The kind of thing that keeps little ones glued and lets you breathe for 20 minutes.

Then there was bowling, the go-karts - Ada took the wheel like she was training for the toddler Grand Prix.

Just when we thought Butlin’s had already packed in every kind of fun, along comes the brand-new PLAYXPERIENCE—and wow, it's a game-changer.

Opened in late 2024, this massive indoor complex feels like an arcade, activity centre, and tech playground rolled into one. It’s huge - think two floors and 50,000 square feet of full-throttle entertainment. There’s laser tag in neon mazes, virtual reality adventures that make your living room console look prehistoric, and even crazy cool escape rooms the whole family can actually get stuck into.

Ada got totally obsessed with the mini-golf - sorry, TechPutt - where the holes light up, talk to you, and keep your score automatically like it’s magic.

Right next door is the newest soft play centre, and it’s honestly the stuff of toddler dreams. Four floors of tunnels, slides, rope bridges, sensory corners, and every kind of obstacle a little wild one could want.

What makes it extra special is the Skyline Gang theme - each area is designed around a character, which meant Ada spent half her time pretending she was Candi navigating a jungle gym spaceship.

All in all, the new additions make Butlin’s Bognor feel like it’s levelling up in a big way. Rain or shine, there’s now even more to do - without having to schedule or think too hard. Just turn a corner and boom, you're in another world of fun.

A bit of Butlins history

Butlins isn’t just a holiday park - it’s a piece of British seaside history. The Bognor Regis resort opened its doors in 1960, part of Billy Butlin’s big dream to give ordinary families something they’d never really had before: a proper break. His mission? “A week's holiday for a week's wages”. Simple, brilliant, and it stuck.

Back in the day, it was all about chalets, knobbly knees contests, and Redcoats leading the charge in every direction. And honestly, the spirit's still there - just with a lot more neon lights, soft play zones, and skyline gang dance numbers.

Over the years, Bognor's Butlins has had some serious glow-ups - like the iconic Skyline Pavilion that opened in 1999 and the slick Wave Hotel (our home for the week). It’s history with soft-close drawers and a Costa Coffee downstairs. Billy would be proud.

Final verdict? Butlin’s Tots Week is like a theme park, playgroup, and kids’ TV channel exploded in the best possible way. Ada left declaring it was “the best place ever.” We'll be back.

Prices - and how to book

Showtime Term-Time Midweek breaks from £69 (£18 per person)

Butlin’s offers a four-night Showtime Midweek break staying in a two-bedroom Comfort Room from £69 on 15 September 2025. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool, unlimited fairground rides, brand-new Skyline Gang Soft Play and access to PLAYXPERIENCE. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day, £14.95 per child (6-14), per day and £6.95 per child (2-5). To find out more or to book go to butlins.com.

Showtime Term-Time Midweek breaks from £93 (£24 per person)

Butlin’s offers a four-night Showtime Midweek break staying in a two-bedroom Wave Hotel Room from £93 on 15 September 2025. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool, unlimited fairground rides, brand-new Skyline Gang Soft Play and access to PLAYXPERIENCE. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day, £14.95 per child (6-14), per day and £6.95 per child (2-5). To find out more or to book go to butlins.com.