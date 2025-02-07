The view from our bedroom as the sun rose over the London Eye | NW

There is nothing better than the buzz of a busy weekend in the capital. Well, actually, add in the calming luxury of a beautiful hotel and it becomes a whole lot better.

If you love London and want the ultimate treat, look no further than Marriott County Hall. It has everything you would expect from a five star hotel and much more.

Best of all, it is just a few steps from the heart of many of the city's best bits. I headed down south for a family weekend and we were thrilled to have found somewhere to stay that became the highlight of our adventure.

The rooms are carefully designed, the decor and textures bringing splendour and relaxation to the throbbing heart of one of the world's busiest capitals.

We were able to walk to the West End and catch a show, arrange to meet friends without bothering with the underground and wander to the biggest attractions without leaving sight of our hotel.

The approach to the entrance courtyard at County Hall is grand and two model Beefeaters bring a humorous touch perfect for holiday photos. The concierge greeted us before we got to the door. With a warm welcome and huge smile, he swept our suitcase away to deliver to our room.

There is always a member of staff happy to help, point you in the right direction and maintain the impeccable service no matter how small the query. There were welcome drinks for us all and even free treats in a delightfully traditional 'sweet shop' for children.

County Hall's balconies look out over the ultimate London view | Marriott

We were lucky enough to be one of the first to stay in the hotel’s new suites with balconies overlooking the Thames. Stepping through the glass doors onto your own private balcony above the hustle and bustle of London is delightful To our left we had Big Ben and Westminster, to our right we had the London Eye. You won't find a hotel with a better location anywhere in the capital.

The immense cityscape changes hour by hour. It is a joy to look down from on high as the city slept then watch it come to life under pink skies reflecting off the miles of glass windows. From our room, we watched the first turn of the big wheel and the first steps of visitors getting ahead of the day's rush.

County Hall has a surprisingly large swimming pool on the fifth floor. It is lined on one side by fake palm trees and is an extraordinarily serene space to splash around. There is a well equipped gym next door, although the 17,000 steps we got in exploring around the hotel's neighbourhood meant we never bothered to give it a try.

The bathrooms are newly refurbished and decorated with maps of London | Marriott

The bar boasts an incredible 100 different types of gin and the wine list is impressive. We were happy to take our waiter's recommendation for a glass of wine to accompany our dinner at Gillray's Steak House. As with all the best spots in County Hall, the restaurant overlooks the Thames and adds a touch of elegance to the whole proceedings.

We opted for the rib eye steak and Gillray's steak burger which is served in a brioche bun, smoked cheddar, bacon jam and pickle. The side dishes were my favourite part. The green beans with garlic and walnuts were perfection, only just pipping the sauteed chestnut mushrooms to top spot.

The waiters were unanimous in their recommendation to try the sticky toffee pudding for desert and it did not disappoint. After hors d'oeuvres of Yorkshire puddings with horseradish creme, we were well and truly satisfied.

As you might expect, County Hall is proud of its food offerings. Breakfast doesn't cut corners, has a huge range of dishes served quickly to your table and it set us up for the day.

A miniature chocolate Big Ben is the afternoon centre piece | Marriott

Another huge attraction for anyone wanting to absorb every breath of an extra special visit is afternoon tea in The Library. Where else would you take the most quintessentially English treat? Surrounded by century-old tomes detailing the history of London, housed on the dark wooden cabinets reflecting the building itself. It was another delightful nod back to the era of polished wood, knowledge bound in old leather and proper teasets.

The centrepiece is a chocolate Big Ben with a golden sheen and fruity mousse filling. Afternoon tea has seen a resurgence in popularity over recent years and when the cakes are so gorgeous - both in taste and presentation - it is easy to see why.

It is the little touches that make this hotel special. With dinner, we selected our own style of steak knife from a beautiful selection presented to us at our table. At afternoon tea, we were shown a wooden box of a dozen types of tea which we were able to explore.

Occupying London's former City Hall, the hotel boasts 241 spacious guestrooms, including 35 newly introduced balcony rooms and suites that bring guests closer to London's unforgettable skyline, and 12 unique event rooms, all of which embody London's rich history and quintessential British spirit.

If you are splashing out on one of County Hall's suites, you also get free access to the executive lounge. There you can help yourself to drinks, snacks, watch the football, have business meetings or nibble on the delicious canapes served between 5pm and 7pm. It is an unusual hotel addition and a definite winner.

County Hall is just a stone's throw from Westminster and is home to many famous family attractions including Sea Life, the Paddington Experience, Shrek and the Dungeons. You step from the peace of Marriott into the crazy fun of the Southbank. Visitors posing as if holding Big Ben, fizzing with excitement as they queue for the Eye and street entertains bringing giggles from passers-by.

County Hall’s vaulted ceilings and wood panelled chambers have witnessed many important moments of London’s history. London Marriott Hotel County Hall became a hotel in 1998 however its history and connection with the capital of London goes back much further, when it first opened as the headquarters of the local government in London in 1922. The foundation stone was laid in 1912 by King George V and Queen Mary, however the First World War delayed the construction, and it was 1922 before the King returned with Queen Mary to declare County Hall officially open.

Every room at County Hall is filled with heritage and luxury | Marriott

It is a Grade II listed building with little changes from the original architecture, with the oak-covered walls nearly 100 years old marked by the English Heritage Foundation. From being struck by a bomb in World War II to the infamous political battles between Ken Livingstone of the Greater London Council and Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government during the 1980s, the County Hall has been stamped by history.

The views are one of the hotel's biggest attractions but the location is second to none. This is the kind of hotel that many of us dream about and it is somewhere rich tourists from across the world flock to experience England. Our whole weekend felt like a bubble of Britishness that reminded us of everything we should treasure about good old Blighty.

There aren't many places where you watch the sun rise behind Big Ben without stepping outside - we did that from the soft cocoon of our very comfortable bed! You definitely won't want to close the curtains day or night and we really didn't want to leave.