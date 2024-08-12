Paws for a brew at Whitemead Forest Park’s new pet-friendly café

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whitemead Forest Park, nestled in the heart of the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire, has unveiled its first pet-friendly café and indoor area for pets.

The Wild Boar Coffee café is in a newly restored building in the central area of the park, offering guests the perfect hangout for them and their pets.

The café features both indoor and outdoor patio seating, complete with water bowls and dog biscuit bowls to ensure all guests, furry or otherwise, feel at home. Visitors can also enjoy a delicious selection of toasties, paninis, and cakes, as well as a variety of beverages including coffee, tea and soft drinks.

This new addition follows the successful launch of a doggy playpark at Whitemead last year, and builds on the site’s commitment to being pet-friendly, with an array of dog-friendly accommodation including log cabins, glamping pods, lodges and apartments, available for up to eight people, among acres of woodland.

The new pet-friendly café at Whitemead Forest Park in the Forest of Dean

And for those not so keen to sit-and-stay, once visitors have let their four-legged friends run wild in the playpark, they can enjoy Whitemead’s on-site facilities, which include a swimming pool, spa pools, sauna, steam room, gym, restaurant and bar, plus a host of on-site children’s activities and free live evening entertainment.

Mandy Watkins, general manager at Whitemead Forest Park, shared her excitement about the new café. She said: “We are thrilled to unveil this brand-new space for pets and their owners to enjoy together.

“We hope Wild Boar Coffee café will improve the experience for all guests bringing their pets to Whitemead, providing the perfect place for visitors to kick back and relax with all the family, including their four-legged friends.”

Whitemead has launched its autumn sale, with prices starting from just £64 a night for a four-night mid-week break in a Premier Apartment (£319 total) for stays between 1st – 29th November 2024 (stays must be booked by 9th September 2024, when the autumn sale ends).

Whitemead Forest Park is owned by public sector and civil service membership club Boundless, and members save up to 20 per cent on public prices.

For more information and to book, please visit: https://www.whitemead.co.uk/

More information about bringing your dog to Whitemead, including places to visit in the local area, can be found here: https://www.whitemead.co.uk/dogsatwhitemead