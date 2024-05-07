While many people flock to Southsea for its beautiful beaches, the area is also home to some other scenic spaces – just a stone’s throw from the seafront. You might not have heard of it even if you live just a short drive away but it is the perfect spot to visit whether you are visiting or just have a bit of time to kill in beautiful surroundings.
I decided to explore some of Southsea’s quirky, historic and peaceful gardens including The Rock Gardens, The Rose Garden and Portsmouth Japanese Garden – all adjacent to Clarence Esplanade. I found these spots, arguably hidden gems overshadowed by the nearby beach, to rival the seafront as places to relax and take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life. You can find out more about the history of Lumps Fort and the Cockleshell Heroes here.
Watch the video embedded in the story to join me on a stroll through Southsea’s hidden gardens.
