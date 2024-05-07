Places to visit near Southsea: How I fell in love with Portsmouth's wonderfully quirky and little-known Rock Gardens, Rose Garden and Japanese Garden

Oh we do like to be beside the seaside ... but we also love to find hidden gems that are worth a visit but not overcrowded, particularly if you can include it as part of the perfect day trip.

By Joe Buncle
3 minutes ago

While many people flock to Southsea for its beautiful beaches, the area is also home to some other scenic spaces – just a stone’s throw from the seafront. You might not have heard of it even if you live just a short drive away but it is the perfect spot to visit whether you are visiting or just have a bit of time to kill in beautiful surroundings.

I decided to explore some of Southsea’s quirky, historic and peaceful gardens including The Rock Gardens, The Rose Garden and Portsmouth Japanese Garden – all adjacent to Clarence Esplanade. I found these spots, arguably hidden gems overshadowed by the nearby beach, to rival the seafront as places to relax and take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life. You can find out more about the history of Lumps Fort and the Cockleshell Heroes here.

Watch the video embedded in the story to join me on a stroll through Southsea’s hidden gardens.

Here are some of Southsea's hidden gardens.

1. Southsea's hidden gardens

Here are some of Southsea's hidden gardens. Photo: The News

The rose garden at the former site of Lumps Fort in Southsea.

2. Southsea Rose Garden

The rose garden at the former site of Lumps Fort in Southsea. Photo: -

The entrance to the Japanese Garden, also at Lumps Fort.

3. Japanese Garden

The entrance to the Japanese Garden, also at Lumps Fort. Photo: -

The stairs leading to a spectacular seafront view.

4. Southsea's hidden gardens

The stairs leading to a spectacular seafront view. Photo: -

