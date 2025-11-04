The Fish Hotel Retreat: My Cotswolds cabin experience will stay with me for life

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Staring straight up at Cotswolds trees through the skylight in my comfy double bed, I couldn’t have felt more relaxed and at one with nature. Here I was in my hidden cabin in one of Britain’s best beauty spots, but I wasn’t roughing it, I was surrounded in pure luxury.

If there’s anything that sums up being able to have your cake and eat it, it’s The Fish Hotel and Retreat, right on the leafy Worcestershire – Gloucestershire border. A luxury wilderness escape to revive the senses.

I get my first peak at stunning countryside views as I enter the private Farncombe Estate down a long winding lane that crosses the county border at the heart of the Cotswolds. There’s also high-end Foxhill Manor and Dormy House on the estate, but this is its out-of-the-ordinary break for those that want something slightly wilder than a traditional hotel.

It’s a leisurely walk from picture-perfect Broadway village, a celebrity favourite with its James Martin restaurants at The Lygon Arms and independent boutiques. Broadway’s got a rather wonderful artisan deli, where I catch sight of sports presenter Sue Barker leaving with some goodies.

Fires always burning in The Fish Hotel and Retreat's main cosy lodge | Alison Brinkworth

Back at The Fish, security is paramount as a gated retreat. Once let in, new arrivals are told to head for The Lodge at the centre of the grounds. It’s a glamorous touchpoint for all guests with fires always burning, cosy alcoves, fine dining Hook restaurant and a welcoming bar and lounge plus large sitting room with sofas to sink into by the blazing fire.

What it’s like at The Fish Hotel and Retreat

It’s all in keeping with the stunning environment; polished wood and large glass windows. Efficient staff greet me at the door and quickly check me in with their electronic tablets.

There’s even a boot room with wellies in every size to borrow, maps and bags of jelly beans to help yourself to for the walk. The Fish is very dog-friendly, so much so that the boot room is stocked with dog biscuits, balls and an outside bath to wash four-legged friends after a muddy adventure. Nearby, I notice a pooch playground with dog agility equipment too.

Roll top bath in the Hideaway Hut at The Fish Hotel and Retreat in the Cotswolds | Alison Brinkworth

There’s an array of accommodation to suit all tastes, all within easy reach of The Lodge. They range from houses like The Hoot for group or family getaways, chic rooms in the Stables and Coach House or Treehouses and Hideaway Huts, one of which I’m in.

Huts at The Fish Cotswolds retreat

These bijou Hideaways Huts are nestled under trees a short walk from all the amenities at the Lodge. They have names inspired by A Midsummer Night’s Dream like Fairy, Snout and Snug, which I’m in – and it really is a dream.

Beautifully designed, the cosy cabin has all luxuries carefully fitted in every space with a fully-stocked mini bar included in the price. Along with this fridge, there’s a kettle, coffee machine and flatscreen TV. A copper rolltop bath sits pride of place in the bedroom, where there's a skylight above the bed to gaze up at the trees or stars at night.

Snug Hideaway Hut at The Fish Hotel and Retreat in The Cotswolds | The Fish

I instantly feel at one with nature in my luxurious cabin among the trees. It really feels like my partner and I are in our own romantic hideaway - but with a power shower, outdoor jacuzzi and log burning stove.

All of the huts are secluded with their own terrace and hot tub, pile of logs and swinging chair to lie back on and look up at those wonderful trees. Everything has been thought of and there’s even a button by the jacuzzi that allows you to order more drinks to be delivered while you’re relaxing in the bubbles.

Each cabin is unique and there’s even Boaty McBoatface that backs on to a lake and has its own access to an island and rowing boat. Some are larger than others and the only drawback to the Snug is that the bathroom is on the small side. That said, there is a large area devoted to the roll top bath in the bedroom.

Inside The Fish hotel's Snug hideaway hut | Alison Brinkworth

There's a rucksack in each room and wellies in the Main Lodge’s boot room that encourage guests to get out and enjoy the scenery. Make sure you take a walk around its 2km trail as the views are sublime, especially in Autumn when I stayed. Midway, there's a swing bench looking over towards Bredon Hill and the Malverns. Sitting on it on a clear day definitely blows all your cobwebs away.

Food at The Fish retreat hotel

For breakfast, you've got the restaurant at Main Lodge and it welcomes you with a cornucopia of delights. The buffet is overflowing with fruit, cereal, Greek yoghurt, croissants, pastries, cakes and that's before the hot breakfast with full English, American style pancakes and every type of egg dish to choose from.

In evenings, the restaurant becomes Hook by chef Martin Burge, whose gained techniques working with some of the best in the business including at Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons.

The Fish Hotel's restaurant with right top, the cheese souffle and below the full English breakfast | Alison Brinkworth

It maintains its casual environment but the menu becomes more refined and specialises in seafood. There’s lots of excellent fish – apt as it’s on Fish Hill - along with souffles. I started my meal with a double-baked Compte cheese souffle and couldn't resist ending it with a raspberry souffle and both were delicious. Warm gooey heaven that you’ll dream about.

Among the other starters, priced from £9 to £16, the Frito Misto offered a good range of lightly battered seafood and fish and was moorish, but it’s a tough choice picking from the extensive, mouth-watering menu. There’s everything from oysters to pan fried ray wing.

Dry-aged trout, Vadouvan-spiced cod Kiev, Cornish mussels, bouillabaisse along with rib eye steak and Sriracha-glazed BBQ spatchcock poussin are some options for mains, priced between £24 and £42. Everything is packed with flavour and cooked exquisitely.

The BBQ Spatchcock Poussin at The Fish Hotel's restaurant | Alison Brinkworth

Desserts cost £10 each, or £16 for a cheese board, and include traditional favourites. Don’t miss the divine raspberry souffle with ice cream and crystallised tarragon, but there’s also sticky toffee pudding and a Yuzu and passion fruit Alaska. There isn’t a bad choice among them.

The Fish Hotel price

Rates for The Fish Hotel and Retreat costs from £225 for medium rooms, from £350 for Hilly Huts and from £395 for Hideaway Huts that all sleep two people. There’s also Treehouses from £595 for two people that can sleep two adults and two children.

All come with a well-stocked mini bar that is included in the price and snacks. The only drawback is that there isn’t a gym or swimming pool on site at The Fish.

For the type of accommodation you get, secluded location, facilities and the excellent service, the price is fair.

Treehouse accommodation at The Fish Hotel and Retreat in the Cotswolds | The Fish

Verdict

The Fish is the on-trend style of hotel where you have your own space at a hut, cabin or converted stables without feeling couped up in a hotel room. It suits families, couples who want privacy and those more independent, especially with dogs, as you have the option to dine, drink or lounge with others as and when you want.

The thoughtful design and facilities means there’s no better way to kick back, relax and envelope yourself amongst nature. It’s a staycation experience in the Cotswolds for life.

The Fish is a beautiful and uber luxurious retreat in a hidden beauty spot. It’s peaceful and surrounded by nature with trees and rolling hills looking across to Evesham, where you can dine on first class food and fall asleep while looking at the stars. It’s a blissful escape beyond belief.

Find The Fish Hotel and Retreat at Farncombe Estate, Broadway, Worcestershire, WR12 7LH or contact the hotel for more information on 01386 858000 or [email protected].