Sunny days and vibrant nights as summer comes to the Cotswolds playground

Set your summer alight with fun-fuelled days and balmy nights at the Cotswold’s playground and Warner Hotels’ latest offering, Heythrop Park. Nestled in the idyllic region’s rolling hills, and just a stone’s throw from historic Blenheim Palace, the stunning hotel is offering an incredible lineup of activities and entertainment to enjoy this summer, right on the doorstep and at exclusive prices.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether looking for a short break not too far from home or a fascinating day trip, Heythrop Park offers visitors a one-of-a-kind escape, with a multitude of experiences to enjoy. Spicing up the night this summer is the Ibiza Sunsets Weekend featuring Radio 1 DJ legends, Vernon Kay and Dave Pearce, alongside chilled Ibiza sessions, saxophonist, flamenco guitarist, string infusion and 16-piece symphony orchestra, as well as a silent disco and neon party. Taking the tempo down a notch during the day, art classes and yoga and pilates sessions offer a chance for the mind to relax and recharge.

Laughter is in the air as an array of stellar comedians come to Heythrop Park for the Radio Times Weekend in September. Featuring award-winning comedians Russell Kane, David O'Doherty and Hal Cruttenden, guests will be treated to three nights of comedy gold as stand up’s most celebrated funnymen take to the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By day, every taste is catered for with activities from archery to axe throwing, laser clay shooting to segways, falconry to French boules, or even a round of golf at the hotel’s Bainbridge Championship Golf Course. Those in a creative mood can try their hand at cocktail masterclasses and gin tastings, relax the mind with a Reiki workshop or even try their hand at coffee painting classes. Day trippers are also invited to bring their clubs, refuelling post round with a delicious afternoon tea in the lounge. For ultimate relaxation, the hotel’s spa offers an extensive menu of rejuvenating treatments alongside a thermal and sensory suite and al fresco hot tubs. A perfect setting for romantic walks or leisurely bike rides, guests are invited to explore the extensive grounds and uncover unique spots including the ‘whale cave’ and a hidden waterfall. Grounds and Estate tours with an expert are also available, followed by a sumptuous lunch, for those looking to understand more about the beautiful surroundings.

Heythrop Park

A 300-year-old grade II listed property set in a sprawling 440-acre estate, Heythrop Park is rooted in history yet updated for the modern era following a £40 million refurbishment. Originally commissioned in the early 18th Century by political powerhouse and first Duke of Shrewsbury, Charles Talbot, Heythrop Park was built by architect Thomas Archer who shared the Duke’s love for Baroque architecture, also contributing to similar notable properties including Chatsworth House and Cliveden House. Repurposed across the years and recently upgraded to bring it into the 21st Century, Heythrop Park now offers 337 meticulously designed bedrooms, lofty lounges and sweeping staircases, as well as three delectable restaurants plus a large theatre and Late Lounge for daily shows, bands, music festivals and comedy nights. Food enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice, with signature restaurant Brasserie 32, casual eaterie Market Kitchen, gastropub The Travelling Duke and cosy café The Coffee Nest to satisfy every taste, featuring new menus with delectable dishes, from British classics to global favourites.

With Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop a few minutes away, as well as nearby attractions including shopping outlet Bicester Village, Heythrop Zoological Gardens, the prehistoric Rollright Stones and picture-perfect Cotswold villages including Stow-on-the-Wold and Bourton-on-the-Water, the hotel provides the ideal base for exploring this fascinating region.

Paul Pomroy, CEO of Warner Hotels said, “Heythrop Park offers a stunning setting for a break in the Cotswolds, with the perfect blend of fascinating heritage alongside a phenomenal modernisation, now welcoming guests to experience this timeless hotel in complete comfort, whilst exploring one of the UK’s most beautiful regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ensuring guests make the most of their time away, every Warner Hotels short break experience includes breakfast and dinner alongside specified entertainment and activities. Everything from axe throwing to archery and segways to snooker are included, as well as delicious dining options, rejuvenating swim and spa facilities and electrifying live shows.”

Exclusively this summer, Warner Hotels is offering a free upgrade on all breaks, from a Standard Room to a Deluxe Room. Make a reservation by calling 0808 239 6544 or by visiting Warmer Hotels website and quote FREEUP* at check out, valid until 31st October 2024: https://www.warnerleisurehotels.co.uk/hotels/heythrop-park-hotel/deals