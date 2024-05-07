It has everything a tourist could want and more, particularly if you haven’t been for a while to take in the improvements, exciting changes and wonderful additions. You don’t know what you’re missing! So here goes with my insider’s view of the very best things to do on a weekend trip to Liverpool, to ensure you get the most out of our incredible city. Home to beautiful artwork, unique monuments, spectacular green spaces and delicious food and drink, no trip will ever be long enough to explore everything Liverpool has to offer. Luckily, I grew up on Merseyside and have lived in Liverpool for a number of years, so can offer some insight into which attractions are too good to miss.