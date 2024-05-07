Things to do in Liverpool: I love my home city of Liverpool and these are the places every visitors should go before they leave

Most of us are proud of the cities and towns where we live but - forgive my bias - I’m here to tell you that Liverpool is the very best place in the UK to visit.

It has everything a tourist could want and more, particularly if you haven’t been for a while to take in the improvements, exciting changes and wonderful additions. You don’t know what you’re missing! So here goes with my insider’s view of the very best things to do on a weekend trip to Liverpool, to ensure you get the most out of our incredible city. Home to beautiful artwork, unique monuments, spectacular green spaces and delicious food and drink, no trip will ever be long enough to explore everything Liverpool has to offer. Luckily, I grew up on Merseyside and have lived in Liverpool for a number of years, so can offer some insight into which attractions are too good to miss.

From tourist destinations that are truly worth the hype to the fanciest toilets the city has to offer, I have devised a list of must-visit attractions and activities for your flying visit.

Huge numbers of people visit the city each year but is it really worth catching a ferry across the Mersey, exploring the Albert Dock, heading out of the city to Sefton Park or trying to find all the Lambananas? Below are thirteen things you must do on a weekend or short-stay trip to Liverpool, to ensure you get the most out of the incredible city.

1. Explore the docks

Liverpool’s docks are absolutely beautiful and there are plenty of unique restaurants, shops and monuments to explore. Royal Albert Dock is the main destination but you can stroll all along the waterfront, taking in the museums, views and even indulge in a variety of water sports. Photo: Emma Dukes

2. Visit South Liverpool's stunning green spaces

If you want to escape the city centre for a couple of hours, South Liverpool is a great location, home to a number of gorgeous parks and green spaces such as Sefton Park and Calderstones Park. They are free to visit and filled with local history and beautiful monuments. Photo: Emma Dukes

3. Ferry across the Mersey

Mersey Ferries are one of Merseyside’s most visited attractions, allowing visitors and locals to hop on and experience the best of Liverpool and Wirral. You can’t visit Liverpool and not ferry across the Mersey. Photo: Phil Nash/Wikimedia

4. Admire our street art

Liverpool is home to tons of brilliant murals, with street art decorating streets around the city centre. From murals of sports icons to the much-loved wings on Jamaica Street, there is so much to discover. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

