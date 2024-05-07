It has everything a tourist could want and more, particularly if you haven’t been for a while to take in the improvements, exciting changes and wonderful additions. You don’t know what you’re missing! So here goes with my insider’s view of the very best things to do on a weekend trip to Liverpool, to ensure you get the most out of our incredible city. Home to beautiful artwork, unique monuments, spectacular green spaces and delicious food and drink, no trip will ever be long enough to explore everything Liverpool has to offer. Luckily, I grew up on Merseyside and have lived in Liverpool for a number of years, so can offer some insight into which attractions are too good to miss.
From tourist destinations that are truly worth the hype to the fanciest toilets the city has to offer, I have devised a list of must-visit attractions and activities for your flying visit.
Huge numbers of people visit the city each year but is it really worth catching a ferry across the Mersey, exploring the Albert Dock, heading out of the city to Sefton Park or trying to find all the Lambananas? Below are thirteen things you must do on a weekend or short-stay trip to Liverpool, to ensure you get the most out of the incredible city.
